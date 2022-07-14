The LSU Museum of Art will be temporarily closed due to an "emergency water incident" in the Shaw Center for the Arts building on Tuesday.
The museum, on the fifth floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, is assessing damage and recovery plans.
For the safety of museum visitors, the museum will be closed as officials continue to monitor the situation.
The LSU Museum Store on the first floor was not impacted and will remain open with normal operating hours.
Museum officials announced they are "working diligently" to re-open affected permanent collection galleries to the public.
Please check online at www.lsumoa.org for daily updates on operation hours.