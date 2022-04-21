The Southern baseball team has battled through an up-and-down season that is entering the home stretch this weekend when it travels to play Texas Southern at Macgregor Park in Houston.
The series begins Friday at 5 p.m., followed by a Saturday contest at 2 p.m. and the Sunday finale at 1 p.m.
It’s the third of four consecutive Southwestern Athletic Conference road series for Southern, which was swept at Prairie View last weekend. The Jaguars (12-23, 9-6 SWAC) are two games behind Prairie View in the West Division and two ahead of Texas Southern (19-16, 7-8).
It’s also the starting point for the second half of the conference slate in which Southern has two more away series and then plays the last three at home.
“I told the team Chapter 3 starts Friday,” Southern coach Chris Crenshaw said, referring to the pre-conference and first half of SWAC play previously. “We did OK in 1 and 2, but we have to get better in Chapter 3.
“Our hitting comes and goes; you try not to have it go as much as it's coming.”
Southern has struggled to hit the ball while dropping its last four games. The Jaguars were shut out on one hit at Nicholls State and collected only eight runs and 20 hits in the sweep by Prairie View.
Southern scored a sweep at home against Texas Southern but Crenshaw said that only makes the job tougher.
“They’re going to be a different team than the last time we played them,” he said. “We have to play defense, pitch and get some timely hits, some two-out hits. Guys are putting too much pressure on themselves to be the guy instead of a guy in the lineup.”
Texas Southern leads the SWAC in team batting average with a .308 mark. First baseman Gabe Vasquez leads the Tigers with a .372 batting average, five homers and 46 RBIs. Leadoff hitter and center fielder Jonathan Thomas is batting .346 with seven homers, 27 RBIs and 39 steals.
Texas Southern's Friday night starter Jordan Martinez (2-4, 5.57) held Southern to three hits through five innings before the Jaguars broke through in the sixth for a 5-3 victory. Joseph Battaglia allowed three runs in eight innings on three hits before Enrique Ozoa got the save for Southern.