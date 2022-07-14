The Southwestern Athletic Conference will have its biggest influence on who participates in the NCAA men's basketball tournament beginning with the 2023-24 season.
SWAC commissioner Charles McClelland will become the first HBCU league or school representative to assume the role of chairman of the Division I men’s basketball committee. The announcement came Thursday.
McClelland, who has been on the committee since 2019, will step up to vice chair behind Bradley athletic director Chris Reynolds for the 2022-23 season before transitioning into his chairman duties the next season.
“It is a tremendous honor to be selected by my colleagues, and I am very excited to continue the important work of the men’s basketball committee,” said McClelland, who has led the SWAC since 2018. “In my opinion, the NCAA tournament is the greatest sporting event in the world, and we will continue to work tirelessly to ensure the future success of this great enterprise.”
McClelland’s background includes 10 years as vice president of intercollegiate athletics at Texas Southern University, and seven as athletic director at Prairie View, his alma mater. McClelland also holds a doctoral degree in higher education from Texas A&M.
McClelland and Reynolds will be joined on the 2022-23 committee by Alabama AD Greg Byrne; Butler AD Barry Collier; Minnesota AD Mark Coyle; North Carolina AD Bubba Cunningham; Sun Belt Conference commissioner Keith Gill; Atlantic 10 commissioner Bernadette McGlade; Samford AD Martin Newton; Iowa State AD Jamie Pollard; and Big Sky Conference commissioner Tom Wistrcill.
Also on the committee will be Arizona AD David Heeke, recently appointed by the Pac-12 to replace UCLA AD Martin Jarmond.
Four Jaguars picked
Four Southern football players were among 25 HBCU athletes included in the 1,000 announced football players eligible for the 2023 East-West Shrine Bowl game.
Cornerbacks Demerti Morsell and Terrence Dunlap, defensive end Jordan Lewis and defensive lineman Jason Dunlap made the list along with 12 other players from SWAC schools. The rosters will be picked from that watch list.
Black, Peterson selected for media day
Southern junior center Dallas Black and senior defensive tackle Camron Peterson will represent Southern at SWAC media day Thursday. Black is a two-year starter and was a first-team All-SWAC selection last season. Peterson started eight games and recorded 31 tackles with 4.5 for loss in 2021.
NBC, Bayou Classic extend deal
The Bayou Classic and NBC extended their media rights agreement for three seasons beginning with the upcoming game, which returns to the main network for the first time since 2014. It has been appearing on NBC Sports Network, which has been shut down.
NBC and the Bayou Classic have partnered since 1991. The kickoff is likely to be moved from 4 p.m. to 1 p.m. beginning this year.