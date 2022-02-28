A teenager died in a three-car crash on I-10 in Sorrento early Monday morning, and three people involved in the crash were arrested, State Police said.
The crash happened shortly after 4 a.m. on I-10, west of U.S. 61. According to a news release, Emanuel Ruiz and three passengers were traveling west in the right lane of I-10 in a 2014 Chevrolet Silverado.
A 2012 Hyundai Santa Fe that had stopped on the right side of the interstate began to merge into the same lane. The Santa Fe was being driven by Arnold Smith of Baton Rouge and had five passengers, including 14-year-old Zashawn Dawson of Baton Rouge.
The Chevrolet hit the rear of the Hyundai, which overturned and went off the right side of the roadway. Dawson was thrown into the left lane of the highway and was struck by another vehicle not involved in the initial crash, a Hyundai Sonata, State Police said.
The remaining occupants of the Santa Fe sustained minor injuries. The four occupants of the Chevrolet also sustained minor injuries.
The driver of the Hyundai Sonata was properly restrained and was not injured.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Smith and the driver of the Sonata.
A passenger in the Chevrolet, Tyler Melancon, initially told troopers that he had been driving at the time of the wreck, but further investigation showed that Emmanuel Ruiz had been driving, State Police said.
Troopers observed Ruiz displaying obvious signs of impairment and placed him under arrest, police said.
Ruiz, 24, of Pride, was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on a count of vehicular homicide, eight counts of vehicular negligent injuring, one count each of obstruction of justice, first-offense DWI and no driver’s license.
Melancon, 22, of Greenwell Springs, was also arrested and booked into the Ascension Parish jail on a count of obstruction of justice.
Troopers found Cartera Johnson, a passenger in the Hyundai, with a stolen firearm, the release said. He was booked into the Ascension Parish jail on a count of illegal possession of a stolen firearm.