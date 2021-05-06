Technicians at Eco Services’ Baton Rouge plant are investigating multiple pipeline ruptures that caused nitroethane leaks Wednesday, the company said in a news release.
Company officials say the leaks caused a small vapor release around 10:30 a.m. of nitroethane, a hazardous chemical often used as a fuel additive or a solvent.
Workers were clearing the line at the time of the incident, according to the company, and managed to bring the leak under control about an hour later.
A second leak occurred around 1 p.m. that same day, Eco Services said. On-site emergency responders suppressed the vapors and brought that leak under control around 2:30 p.m.
Out of an abundance of caution, company officials said a shelter-in-place remains in effect for employees on the site.
All employees are safe and accounted for and no injuries have been reported, according to Eco Services.
Air monitoring is taking place at the facility’s fence line by on-site emergency responders and the Baton Rouge Fire Department hazmat team, the news release added.
Company officials said no nitroethane vapors have been detected since then, and there is no off-site impact.
Plant personnel are now assessing the damage and trying to figure out what caused the leaks.
According to Eco Services, the company's Baton Rouge plant produces and regenerates sulfuric acid used in refining and many other industrial applications.