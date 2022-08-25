LSU fans are waiting with bated breath for the announcement of the team’s starting quarterback. Southern coach Eric Dooley will make Southern fans wait until opening game day.
Dooley said he will choose a starting quarterback next week but won’t make it the news public until the team plays Florida Memorial at 6 p.m. Sept. 3 in A.W. Mumford Stadium.
“We’ll name a quarterback; it’s not a big emphasis,” Dooley said before Tuesday’s practice. “We’re trying to prepare the whole team. Quarterback is a key spot but we feel comfortable with whoever goes out there. By next week we will know, but no (public announcement).”
The odds-on favorite is junior college transfer Besean McCray, who was the starter coming out of spring and took the first snaps and the most snaps in last Saturday’s scrimmage. Harold Blood was second in line, followed by Noah Bodden and Bubba McDaniel.
McCray completed nine of 16 passes for 133 yards and had the longest run of the day, 35 yards on a designed keeper. McCray has been in the driver’s seat throughout preseason camp and gives the Jaguars their best running threat.
The only one of five quarterbacks ruled out is freshman Chris Tucker, who didn’t play Saturday.
The Jaguars worked out Thursday in shorts and T-shirts with “Finish” written on the back and they move forward simulating game week. Florida Memorial will already have played a game when the teams meet. The Lions are scheduled to play Edward Waters at 2 p.m. Saturday at Betty Ferguson Stadium In Miami Gardens, Florida.
Southern will be flying blind without game tape because the Jaguars won’t have a tape to exchange. The Jaguars will scrimmage Saturday behind closed doors.
“We’ll do our due diligence to be prepared for the game,” Dooley said.
Lewis adjusting at LB
Jordan Lewis appears to be playing more linebacker than defensive end based on his snaps in the scrimmage. He lined up as a down defensive end in third down passing situations but mostly played at linebacker, rotating with Jalen Campbell and Derrick Williams.
Dooley said Lewis’ skills make him capable of playing most positions.
“When you talk about one of the best athletes on the field, he can go to any position he needs to go to,” Dooley said. “He’s done a tremendous job picking it up. It seems as though he’s been playing it all his life. Even if he had stayed at defensive end, there are things he needs to work on to get better. Moving to linebacker, I see him doing a lot of things. We’re going to move him around to put him in a good position.
“The one thing he can do is get to the quarterback. He showed he can run. In practice he’s releasing with the backs, dropping into coverages, doing things you wouldn’t expect a normal defensive end to do. It’s always good to take a guy from standing up and put him down but to take him from down going up and he excels, that lets you know that person is special.”