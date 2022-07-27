Competitive eater Joey "Jaws" Chestnut traded in his typical hot dogs and celebrated National Chicken Finger Day at Raising Cane's new, two-story restaurant on the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday.
Chestnut is now Raising Cane's new record holder for chicken finger eating. He ate 44 chicken fingers in 5 minutes.
This is just another record the competitive eater can add to his resume. In 2019, Chestnut won the inaugural Fat Boy’s Pizza Eating Championship in Metairie.
He also chewed his way into his 15th win at the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July hot dog eating contest. He celebrated each chow with a reigning title.