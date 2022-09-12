Deion Sanders started the trend of bringing the NFL brand to the Southwest Athletic Conference and one of the latest to hop on the bandwagon is heading for a collison with Coach Prime.
Former NFL coach Hue Jackson, coming off his first college victory, takes Grambling State to Jackson for a clash of HBCU elite programs Saturday at 1 p.m. at Veterans Memorial Stadium.
Jackson, who was head coach of the Cleveland Browns and has spent 18 seasons in the NFL, said he’s looking forward to the matchup, as his Tigers (1-1) open conference play. He said Sanders has helped ease his transition into the SWAC.
“I know Deion well; I’ve coached against him, he’s a personal friend,” Jackson said. “We’ve spoken several times and I have nothing but the utmost respect for him as a former player and coach now. He’s done a great job.
“He’s been great. Obviously he has a wealth of knowledge. He’s given me some pointers and some things to look for. I’m thankful for having someone like that and (Tennessee State coach) Eddie George you can talk to about those things.”
Grambling lost big to Arkansas State but came back to knock off Northwestern Louisiana, 47-21, with big plays and a 27-point second quarter. The Tigers scored touchdowns on three plays of at least 61 yards and showed balance on offense.
Quarterback Quaterius Hawkins completed 13 of 23 passes for 293 yards and three TDs. Running back Maurice Washington rushed for 95 yards and two scores on runs of 61 and 25 yards.
Jackson State (2-0) has yet to give up a touchdown in two games. Sanders said he thinks Jackson will do wonders at Grambling.
“What he’s doing with that program is going to be phenomenal,” Sanders said. “We just have to give him time to make it happen. They’re going to run the football. They throw the football well with almost 300 yards passing, but they ran it really well and were really stout defensively. They needed a victory to give that team a route back. I love everything about Coach (Jackson).”
Grambling has won only four of its last 15 games but revamped its roster via the transfer portal.
“They’re good, they have really good personnel,” Jackson said of Jackson State. “They know how to play and do a great job schematically. It will be a tall challenge.”
Waterworks
Sanders said he’s happy to finally have a home game and that the water problems exacerbated by recent flooding in Jackson have been mitigated and the game should go off as planned.
Thousands of homes and businesses were without suitable drinking water when one of the city’s two water treatment plants failed, cause little or no water pressure for drinking, baths and toilets.
“The home game is at the right time, right place, right team, the right city,” Sanders said. “These people are resilient. A home game is like an escape, a vacation. We can’t wait. We’re praying for a packed house and that we have the parking situation handled, the entrances, traffic and foolishness that happens outside the stadium. We’re praying we have all of that together so everybody can mosey on in and have a good time.”
Hunter out
Sanders said five-star freshman cornerback Travis Hunter will this week's game. He started the season with an ankle sprain and has played two games, both on defense. He has no tackles and two pass breakups.
“We’ll play him when he’s healthy and ready,” Sanders said. “We want you to see all of Travis, offense, defense, special teams. I don’t want to ease him in game by game, in bits and pieces. That not fair to Travis and his health and his future.”
QB carousel
After a second week with fewer than 100 yards passing, Mississippi Valley coach Vincent Dancy is looking hard for help.
Last year’s starter Jalani Eason and TJ Goodwin combined to complete eight of 31 passes for 50 yards in a 41-0 loss to Austin Peay. The week before, Eason was nine of 17 for 73 yards in a loss to Tarelton.
“We’re just not playing well at that position,” Dancy said. “We had a lot of opportunities and dropped a lot of balls.
“We’ve got not only two but three that can get the job done. We’ll go out this week and have a quarterback carousel and let the best man open up with Delta State this weekend.”
Players of the Week
Grambling’s Hawkins along with Jackson State’s Nyles Gaddy, Alejandro Mata, and Sy'veon Wilkerson were SWAC Football Players of the Week for their performances last week.
Gaddy had 3½ sacks to win the defensive honor, Mata made three field goals for the special tams honor and Wilkerson was the top newcomer with 81 yards rushing and 28 receiving.