LSU students and professors are part of a team that is building a powerful, first-of-its-kind camera to put on the moon.
The goal is to get better images and data for studying planets and other interstellar bodies.
Taking pictures and gathering data from the moon has several major benefits over doing so from Earth, the researchers say. First, the moon does not have an atmosphere that interferes with the observations, the way Earth does. And second, a lunar day lasts the equivalent of about 14 Earth days.
"The lack of atmosphere on the lunar surface, compared to ground-based telescopes for deep space science, will provide a higher level of precision," said Jonas Kluter, a postdoctoral researcher science team member. "There will be longer continuous observation windows due to the two-week long lunar day and we will be able to observe areas closer to the sun than we can from Earth."
The project is spearheadedby AstronetX Public Benefit Corporation, and it includes faculty and students from LSU and Mississippi State University, as well as researchers from the non-profit SETI — Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence — Institute. The images the camera, gathers could be used for research on astrophysics, planetary science and planetary defense.
At LSU, the research is led by Tabetha Boyajian and Matthew Penny, assistant professors in the Department of Physics & Astronomy. The've recruited several students to the project.
“Giving early career students the chance to design a frontier, space-based science program that will be operated on the lunar surface is a wonderful and unique opportunity to support the progression of tomorrow’s leading astronomers and astrophysicists,” Boyajian said in a statement.
Officially named the AstronetX L-CAM1, the camera is scheduled to launch in 2024.
With longer uninterrupted observing sequences scientists can capture new data on both other planets and their host stars.
The L-CAM1 can also help scientists observe asterroids; approximately 200 will be observable during a multi-lunar day mission, and about one a month will fly close to Earth.
"It’s a great opportunity to be on the first team to have done this and designed a lunar camera," said Zohrabi, a graduate student on the project. "L-CAM is going to be one of the first that goes up in space and lands on the moon, but I’m pretty sure we’re going to get so many improvements on this and so many developments of the design."
Interested in astronomy since she was 13, Zohrabi said she considers working on the L-CAM1 a once-in-lifetime opportunity.
“I’m not only a scientist with a science team, we are designing a telescope with engineers," she said. "This type of opportunity comes very rarely in our lives, especially for scientists."
Boyajian said seeing missions evolve and planning a science program from scratch will be valuable for the students' careers in astronomy.
"This began with leveraging their diverse backgrounds to consider the potential science cases for a lunar-surface based observatory," she said in a statement. "The team also had to face and respond to the kinds of real-time, real world challenges that occur during the mission design phase. This forced them to learn how to think flexibly and respond dynamically to changes."
For students working on the L-CAM1 research and development team, their work will reach out thousands of miles and resonate for years to come.
"I believe that this is a frontier in science because this is going to be the first step to having other telescopes based on the moon," Zohrabi said. "It's amazing that we’re in the position where we can do that."