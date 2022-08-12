Jerodd Sims looked like a prime candidate to enter the NCAA transfer portal when Eric Dooley was hired as Southern's new head coach.
Sims, a hard-running back from Opelousas, was well-suited to the Jaguars' run-based attack the previous three seasons and responded with 887 yards and 12 touchdowns while battling injuries and playing behind Devon Benn.
Sims said the thought of leaving never crossed his mind when Dooley began retrofitting the offense for his wide-open passing attack.
“I wasn’t worried; running backs catch the ball, too,” Sims said with an air of confidence. “I was actually excited to show how I am in the passing game, catching and with my pass protection. I know that’s a big part for running backs getting into the NFL. I’ll be able to showcase those skills.”
Sims and Kobe Dillon return to put some beef in the Jaguars' running game. They combined for 888 yards and eight touchdowns, and both could prosper as part of the passing game.
Dooley added scatbacks Kendric Rhymes and Karl Ligon because with the Jaguars set to run an uptempo offense, a capable rotation will be healthy to keep a fresh set of legs in the backfield at all times. Braelen Morgan, a freshman who prepped at Catholic High, also has been impressive.
Sims is still on top of the heap.
“Jerodd Sims has been doing a great job,” Dooley said. “He’s quiet but a great leader. He works extremely hard. I’m looking for good things from him. Kendric Rhymes has a lot of talent. We’re looking forward to see what he can do.”
Sims already has shown good instincts as a receiver with 19 catches for 208 yards and two touchdowns in his three seasons. He said he's fully recovered from a foot injury that caused him to miss the first six games last season.
“I feel blessed. I have a clean slate, no soreness,” he said. “Y’all just reminded me of it.
“I had a good summer of conditioning and I’m in good shape. I’ve been working on my mobility to get better with my quickness and movement, my lateral skills. I had a good summer, good spring, and it’s time to ride.”
Dillon had 629 yards rushing, including his school-record 267-yard performance at Arkansas-Pine Bluff, last season. He didn’t get a chance to show his receiving skills often, but his athleticism suggests he can adapt.
Rhymes is an explosive player who averaged 20.3 yards per play combined on 17 rushes and five receptions for Kilgore College last season. Ligon, a freshman, rushed for 1,640 yards and 23 TDs with 14 catches for 227 yards and three more scores at Atauga Academy in Prattville, Alabama.
With his experience, Sims is the running back position’s alpha dog and relishes that role.
“I’m definitely the OG in our room,” he said. “There’s a bunch of young guys in the room, and me having to take the interest mentally on my own to be able to pass it down to them is going to make me a better player.
“Our whole room, we have a great bond. We love each other like brothers, root for each other every day, we want to see everybody win.”