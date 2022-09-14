Southern University quickly was knocked out of contention against LSU on Saturday because of turnovers, but one place the Jaguars dug in their heels was on the offensive line.
No surprise there. For five straight seasons including 2022, the front five has been the most consistent unit on offense. It’s a comforting thought with the Jaguars headed into their Southwestern Athletic Conference season opener against Texas Southern in the Arlington Classic at 4 p.m. Saturday at Globe Life Park in Arlington, Texas.
Future LSU opponents might take notice that the Tigers allowed Southern 201 yards rushing, and it was more of a credit to the O-line than a knock against LSU.
“We made some plays and did a pretty good job blocking those guys,” Southern right tackle Jeremiah Stafford said. “We need to correct some of those mistakes on the outside. We did a good job of identifying fronts and knowing where guys were coming from.
"We could have gotten a little more movement in the running game. That’s something we’re going to work on. If we can rush for 200 yards against them it should be exponentially better in the SWAC.”
The Jaguars averaged 4.8 yards per carry, led by Jerodd Sims with 79 yards on 15 tries. Freshman Karl Ligon had 45 yards on seven carries with his first college touchdown, and Kendric Rhymes ran eight times for 30 yards.
The line allowed three sacks, but LSU’s pressure was not a huge factor in slowing the Southern offense. Coach Eric Dooley was thrilled, although he said the linemen have room for improvement.
“They can go a little higher,” Dooley said. “They held true to what we thought of them. They’re a veteran group. They didn’t play winning football but played well enough for us to have become winners.”
Stafford, guard Brian Williams and center Dallas Black are returning two-year starters. Grambling graduate transfer Kyree Wade and sophomore Ohio transfer Bryce McNair have fit into the group seamlessly. Wade moved in when Bernard Childs was injured during preseason camp.
The newcomers had big shoes to fill in departed All-SWAC guard Jonathan Bishop and left tackle Ja’Tyre Carter, who became the first Southern player drafted in 16 years and earned a spot on the 53-man roster of the Chicago Bears.
“Kyree is a good guy,” Stafford said. “He got some playing time at Grambling so he had some experience. He knows the game. We play on the same side, communicate really well and get the job done.
“Bryce McNair is a younger guy who is really athletic. They’re putting some weight on him but he has a bright future ahead of him. He showed he could hold his own in the LSU game.”
Dooley said the unit easily made the adjustment in the offseason from a run-oriented attack to an up-tempo passing game. The three holdovers all slimmed down and improved their conditioning to prepare for the constant running to the line of scrimmage for the next snap.
“It wasn’t a huge adjustment; they’re great offensive linemen,” Dooley said. “It’s a matter of putting your scheme with them and getting them to work their craft.”
Black is the leader of the unit who calls out the necessary blocking assignments and audibles when the play is changed. As a graduate senior, he knows the offensive line standards at Southern are high.
“We did all right, but we have to do better,” he said. “The play of the offensive line correlates with the team success, so we have to turn it up a notch.”