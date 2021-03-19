A Texas man who is a suspect in two different killings in Baton Rouge has turned himself in, the Baton Rouge Police Department said.

Martell Harris, 43, from Spring, Texas, turned himself in to police Wednesday, BRPD said. Harris is a suspect in the death of Lorenzo Dixon, which occurred in April 2017 in the 4100 block of Winbourne Avenue.

Harris is also accused of being involved in the shooting death of David Walker, 68, that occurred in September 2017 at 3615 Seneca St.

Harris was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on one count of first-degree murder for each shooting incident.

Dixon was a well-known Baton Rouge rapper who went by the name Zoe Realla.

Police suspected Harris was the leader of a local drug trafficking organization and ordering multiple killings in East Baton Rouge Parish.

Harris has been investigated by several federal and state law enforcement agencies for more than a decade, according to police. He leads an organization of "extremely violent" large-scale narcotics traffickers, officials said.

Investigators believe the organization he heads is responsible for a number of drug-related homicides in the Baton Rouge area, including Dixon's highly publicized death.

Witnesses told police that masked assailants drove onto the 4100 block of Winbourne Avenue outside of Yo Way Audio around 2 p.m. on April 22, 2017. There, they fired on 32-year-old Dixon, critically wounding him. Days later, Dixon died from his injuries at a local hospital.

A witness who claimed they heard confessions from those involved told police Harris had ordered two men to kill Dixon, according to the arrest warrant. Harris also ordered them to kill a man named Jornell Keelen, who was present at the time of the shooting, but not injured. Keelen was later convicted in 2018 on federal drug trafficking charges.

While Harris paid one of the hitmen, Dexter Collins, $2,000 and two ounces of heroin for the slaying, other participants were promised promotions in the drug organization for their part in the crime, documents say.

An affidavit also says that, months later, Harris ordered the September 2017 killing of 68-year-old David Walker after Walker witnessed a double homicide earlier the same day. The hit-man, Collins, also shot Walker, the affidavit says. Collins was arrested in Feb. 2020.