A previous finalist from Kenner WINS! A Texas man with a famous astronaut's name lands a finalists' spot and a Baton Rouge politician makes us laugh-- all in Walt's latest cartoon caption contest!

Slurp a Sno-ball!
We had 182 hilarious entries in this week’s Cartoon Caption Contest! Lots of really quirky takes on this goofy snake-slurping sno-ball cartoon. From brain freezes to frozen coils and all places in between. Great job, everyone!
As always, when we have duplicate entries, and we always do, we pick the earliest sent in.
Here are your winner and finalist!!
WINNER:
Kathy Ritter, Kenner: (Punch line lettered into word balloon)
FINALISTS
Mike Dauterive, Covington: “You are not six feet away and I know you didn’t use any hand sanitizer!”
Angela Barker, Baton Rouge: “Hey! Stop slurping! That’s a phase 3 activity.”
John Glenn, Tyler, TX: “In this weather, it’s not easy to stay cold-blooded!”
Greg Tavernit, Sr., Lafayette: “Hey, slow down big fella….. this ain’t no Pat O’s Hurricane!!!!!”
Jay Dardenne, Baton Rouge: “I know you’re cold blooded, but I’ve got a colony that sits in the heat all day.”
Dara Long, Metairie: “And don’t eat all the condensed milk like you did last time!”
David Thompson, Denham Springs: “Better slow down before your coils freeze up!”
Michael Oncale, Marrero: “Hey!!! You’re already cold blooded!!!”
Doug Parker, New Orleans: “Hey, if you find my friend, Louie, tell him I said hi.”
Dot Barcelona, Baton Rouge: “Hey! Don’t be a snake in the grass. Leave some for me.”
Richard Robbins, New Orleans: “Hey, get off, this is my flavor. You ordered the apple!”
Keith Faust, Metairie: “Yeap – brain freeze! I told you to take it slow.”
Bo Kleinpeter, Baton Rouge: “Hey, buddy, you’re messing with my AC system!!! That’s not cool!”
Ray Vincent, Maurice: “Man, you know what this is. A silly slithering serpent slurping on a strawberry slushy sno-cone?”
Lois Willoz, Metairie: “Not even this huge snowball can cool the heat in America!!!”
Fantastic stuff, folks! Stay safe and cool!!
Walt