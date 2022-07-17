A former dispatcher with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was arrested Sunday afternoon in a domestic incident, the Sheriff's Office said.
Bria Hunt, 25, had worked as a dispatcher for about three months and had not attended the training academy, at the time of her arrest.
After the Sheriff’s Office was called out to the incident on Sunday, Hunt was fired and arrested, the Sheriff's Office said in a statement.
Hunt and her boyfriend had been arguing about her leaving, before Hunt packed up her belongings and started to leave the house, holding the couple's 11-month-old, the arrest report says.
The boyfriend tried to take the child from her to calm the baby down, and Hunt kicked him in the leg. When the boyfriend then went to the bedroom and locked the door, Hunt tried to unlock the door, still holding the child, the arrest report says.
The boyfriend opened the door and the two struggled, before Hunt left the house. She returned twice, kicking in the door each time, for belongings that the boyfriend threw out in the yard, before locking the door again, the arrest report says.
Hunt was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of domestic abuse battery, child endangerment, and aggravated assault of her boyfriend, the Sheriff's Office said.