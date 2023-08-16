More than $100 million in federal money poured into Baton Rouge in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, and auditors have found several cases of fraud and mishandling of the funds.
The city-parish’s 2022 Annual Comprehensive Financial Report, an independent audit by accounting firm Postlethwaite & Netterville commissioned by the parish, found 13 issues related to the local government’s administration of federal programs.
Mark Armstrong, chief communications officer for the city-parish, said the audit is done partly to help the administration make the best use of those funds.
“We want to maximize all of our resources, and that’s why conducting annual audits is important to ensure efficiency and accountability,” he said.
The city-parish administers more than $1 billion in funding each year, according to finance director Linda Hunt. During the audit period, spending from federal programs was approximately $136 million. City leaders have repeatedly trumpeted stimulus money as making a big difference in the community.
“Much of this federal funding was granted and is being utilized to minimize the negative impact that COVID-19 had on our community,” Hunt said. “To put things in perspective, city-parish expenditures from federal funds in 2018 were $69.5 million. In 2018, there were seven findings related to federal programs. The number of findings varies each year.”
Inappropriate use of funds
The auditor also found that the city-parish used $612,283 in Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Program (SLRF) funds to replace the Twin Oaks Bridge, which may not have been an allowable use of the money. The U.S. Treasury allowed four categories of use for the funds, including one for sewer, water and broadband infrastructure.
Hunt said the city-parish believes the bridge falls under that stipulation.
“Twin Oaks bridge was closed in 2015 in a very rural area. During the pandemic it became evident that citizens were unable to access health care quickly with the bridge closure. In addition, the bridge is causing major drainage issues in the Baker Canal,” she said.
The replacement bridge will use watertight expansion joints to allow surface water to drain off and collect in inlets placed at the bridge ends, and runoff will be directed away from the bridge to prevent erosion.
“The replacement of the bridge allows the parish to address the subsurface drainage issues as well as respond to the public health and negative economic impacts of the pandemic,” Hunt said.
Affordable housing and rental assistance
Of approximately 20 developments funded over the past several years by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development through the HOME Investment Partnerships Program (HOME), none were site inspected and none were scheduled for site inspection, the audit found. Site inspections are meant to ensure housing quality and accessibility for program participants.
The city-parish said it transitioned monitoring of affordable housing projects from the East Baton Rouge Parish Redevelopment Authority to the Office of Community Development, resulting in a shift of staff and lag in assessments.
The auditor also found the city-parish did not maintain adequate records for loans made under the HOME program and did not ensure it was receiving all payments due for HOME program loans made for the development of low-to-moderate-income housing.
In 2022, four cases of fraud were identified in the federal Emergency Rental Assistance Program, totaling $37,009. In addition, the city-parish did not file all required monthly reports for the program.
“The amounts of assistance and other programmatic data may be reported inaccurately to the grantor, in this case, the United States Treasury,” reads the report.
Hunt said issues with the Department of Treasury’s reporting portal have since been resolved.
The report said the “volume, complexity, and rapid pace needed to provide benefits inherently results in higher risk of fraud.”
The city-parish has policies and procedures in place to prevent and detect fraud, which it said it will continue using. The emergency rental program also has updated guidelines that forbid giving rental assistance to any single-family home rentals where the landlord holds homestead exemption. The city-parish said it has found that most fraud cases involve single-family home rentals owned by individuals, so it is now requiring homes owned by individuals to provide proof of payment and receipt of three months of rental assistance via cancelled checks or bank statements.
Other issues
The auditor found that the city-parish did not have the necessary documentation to support the salaries and benefits paid to employees who worked on State and Local Fiscal Recovery Program activities.
Four findings were related to the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. The city-parish did not file a required performance report, did not have adequately trained staff overseeing the administration of CDBG grants, did not ensure recipients of CDBG construction contracts complied with the federal Davis-Bacon Act, and did not ensure it was receiving all payments due for CDBG loans made for the development of low-to-moderate-income housing.
The last two federal program findings were related to the HeadStart Cluster. The city-parish was late in filing a required annual report and incorrectly categorized some costs.
What happens next?
The Louisiana Legislative Auditor reports the findings, but does not make recommendations or fix any issues.
“It’s not our responsibility to resolve the findings. It's the government's responsibility,” said Diane Allison, director of local government services at the LLA.
That said, the LLA has statewide procedures in place that governments have to follow. The most recent update to those procedures, made at the end of last year and effective through November 2023, added a board oversight component requiring written updates on the progress of resolving audit findings.
“What we learned is that a lot of times the board, the governing body, doesn't know about these findings. Usually the finance office and the chief executive, in this case the mayor-president, are aware, but not the board,” Allison said. “This way the board has to receive written findings every month so they can monitor findings and say ‘OK, what are you doing to fix this?’"
Hunt said she thinks despite these lapses, federal funding has been used appropriately in the majority of cases.
“I believe that the administration and the Metropolitan Council made a commitment to utilize this funding efficiently and to address the priority needs of our community, some of which we may not have been able to fully address in the past due to a lack of available resources,” she said.