Police have arrested the driver believed responsible for the death of a Denham Springs teenager that occurred on the Magnolia Bridge earlier this month.
William Cokes, 49, faces vehicular homicide, first degree negligent injuring, reckless operation of a vehicle, driving on the right side of the road, possession of alcoholic beverages in motor vehicles and no driver's license, according to the Louisiana State Police.
Authorities also accused Cokes of being impaired at the time of the three-vehicle crash that killed 19-year-old Caleb Easterling.
On July 12, 2023, police said Easterling was heading westbound on the bridge when Cokes' pickup truck crossed the centerline and struck the rear of Easterling's car on LA 64 near LA 1019 in Livingston Parish.
In addition, a 2015 Dodge Charger headed west on LA 64 struck the rear end of Easterling. Cokes and the unidentified driver of the Charger were properly restrained and sustained moderate to severe injuries, LSP said.
However, Easterling was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He sustained severe injuries and was airlifted to the hospital before authorities pronounced him as dead.
Cokes will be booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center upon discharge from medical treatment, said police.