The Baton Rouge Fire Department has cleared the scene of a diesel fuel spill at a gas station Sunday morning.
The spill occurred around 10 a.m. at the Circle K on the corner of South Sherwood Forest Boulevard and North Harrell's Ferry Road. The spill was contained and does not pose an immediate threat to the public, the Fire Department said in a news release. The Fire Department, however, advised residents avoid the immediate area while cleanup is underway.
At 3 p.m., the Fire Department said they had cleared the scene and turned it over to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality and a cleanup contractor.