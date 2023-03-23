A West Baton Rouge Jury convicted a man of two counts of aggravated rape and one count of sexual battery on Thursday after a three-day trial, the district attorney's office said.
Tyrone M. Sajna was convicted of the aggravated rape of an eight-year-old boy and the aggravated rape and sexual battery of a 12-year-old girl, according to a news release. Three other juvenile victims testified during the trial to being sexually assaulted when they were between the ages of eight and 13.
The jury took just 50 minutes to convict Sajna, the release said.
“This case involved disgusting cases of abuse and violence against children that will not be tolerated,” District Attorney Tony Clayton said in a statement. “Sajna will spend the rest of his life in prison, where he should be.”
Eighteenth Judicial District Court Judge Tonya Lurry set sentencing for Sajna for April 24. Aggravated rape of a child under the age of 13 years carries a mandatory life sentence of prison without the benefit of probation, parole or suspension of sentence. Sajna will face two life terms in prison.