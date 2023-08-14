Last New Year's Eve, Baton Rouge police got a call that a man had stolen his father's car.
What started as a routine investigation soon escalated into something deadly — a pursuit that ended across the Mississippi River when an Addis police officer who joined the chase ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing two teenagers.
Maggie Dunn, 17, and 15-year-old Caroline Gill, both Brusly High School cheerleaders, died. Maggie's 20-year-old brother Liam Dunn was critically injured.
The deaths of bystanders focused sharp criticism — from the families of the victims and from local law enforcement and politicians — on how the Baton Rouge Police Department manages chases, which are inherently risky to the pursuers, the pursued and anyone who happens to be nearby.
An Advocate review of BRPD's chase policy suggests the pursuit was questionable under the existing guidelines, and the stepfather of one of the victims claims it was a clear violation.
And eight months after the fatal chase, the department's leaders are implementing changes they say will help prevent such carnage.
A policy violation?
The crime that led to the chase was reported about noon on Dec. 31.
Officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft in the 3200 block of Blackwell Drive. There, the father of 24-year-old Tyquel Zanders accused his son of showing up uninvited to his home, pushing him and driving off with his car, arrest records show.
As Zanders’ father was telling police what happened, he was notified that another family member was following his son. From that call, police knew Zanders was driving near the River Center in downtown Baton Rouge, and patrol officers spotted the car and tried to pull it over, authorities said.
That's when the chase started, and BRPD's pursuit policy kicked in.
General Order No. 136 states that chases “will be immediately terminated” whenever the person being pursued “can be positively identified and there is no longer a need for immediate apprehension.”
It is unclear from available reports whether the investigator at the father's home relayed Zanders' identity to the patrol officer, or if the patrol officer's field supervisor, who has final say over pursuits, knew that information. Among other factors the supervisor is supposed to consider are the time of day, the suspect's speed and recklessness, and the seriousness of the underlying crime.
Jason Elliott, whose stepdaughter Caroline was one of the victims, said it is clear the pursuit shouldn't have been launched.
“Our thought process is, if the current policy was actually being followed, Dec. 31 wouldn’t have happened,” he said. “Until we have district attorneys that actually enforce whatever they print, it’s just an exercise in futility.”
Before getting on the interstate, Zanders swerved into oncoming lanes of traffic, reached speeds of 80 mph and nearly struck a civilian who dismounted from his motorcycle to avoid getting hit, an officer recounted in police reports.
Once over the Interstate 10 Mississippi River bridge, Zanders continued swerving through lanes while BRPD alerted the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office, Brusly police and Addis police to the chase, at which point command switched to Brusly police. West Baton Rouge sheriff's deputies were tied up and never joined the chase, said WBRSO Chief of Staff Kevin Deval.
Command then switched from Brusly police to Addis police as Zanders made a U-turn through a grassy median on La. 1 and officers followed, court records say. Addis police officer David Cauthron joined the pursuit.
At the intersection of La. 1 and East Saint Francis Street, Zanders ran a red light and Cauthron followed — resulting in the fatal crash, authorities said.
Several units stopped to render aid, but the BRPD officer who initiated the chase continued onward with other Addis police cars, he wrote in an incident report. The officer observed Zanders get back on the interstate and informed the department the suspect was heading back to East Baton Rouge, where he was apprehended on Dalrymple Drive.
Tony Clayton, the 18th Judicial District Attorney who is prosecuting Cauthron in the crash, said the pursuit should have been called off on the Baton Rouge side of the river both because BRPD officers knew Zanders’ identity and the chase reached dangerously high speeds.
“The dispatcher that radioed that speed in had a fundamental, solemn obligation to call that pursuit off,” he said. “For Baton Rouge police to allow that pursuit and to bring that stuff over to my side of the river, there has to be some sort of accountability on that.”
Cauthron was indicted by a grand jury with two counts of manslaughter, malfeasance in office and other charges related to the crash. Cauthron has asked a judge to quash his indictment, and a hearing on the request is set for next month.
The Addis Police Department could not be reached for comment about the crash or its pursuit policy.
McKneely said his department's administrative review of the pursuit led to no disciplinary action against the BRPD officers involved because they officially terminated the chase when they crossed into West Baton Rouge.
Chases increase
The 156 vehicle pursuits by BRPD in 2022 marked the highest number in 15 years, according to an annual review of the department’s car chases. Of those pursuits, 70% ended in the suspect’s arrest. About 15% ended in escape and 8% in crashes. The rest, just under 6%, were voluntarily terminated by officers. Nearly 60% of pursuits started because of a traffic violation.
Four people died last year in chases, including Dunn and Gill.
From 2016 to 2022, about one in every nine BRPD chases ended in crashes — 101 out of 926 total — according to findings presented to the Baton Rouge Metro Council.
Deadly pursuits are not limited to Baton Rouge. Across the river in West Baton Rouge, three body-armor clad suspects in a car were killed just last week during a chase when the driver lost control and hit a tree, authorities said.
After the deaths of Gill and Dunn, scrutiny of BRPD’s vehicle pursuit policy mounted, with experts and some local officials accusing the agency of leaving too many decisions up to officers vulnerable to the heat of the moment.
Amid the outcry, another bystander died in a BRPD vehicle pursuit in March.
Victor Remone Duncan, 56, was fatally struck by a fleeing suspect at the intersection of North Acadian Thruway and Fairfields Avenue.
BRPD’s most recent annual review of chases states that the best pursuit “is one that never happens.”
Baton Rouge police did not provide data on how many pursuits have occurred so far this year or how many resulted in injury or death.
Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul defends his department’s policies as comprehensive and highly transparent relative to other Louisiana agencies.
“I think you’ll see that we probably have one of the most detailed policies — that we try as best we can to think of every scenario an officer might be faced with, and hopefully put some guidelines in place on how to deal with those types of incidents he may come across in a pursuit,” Paul said.
Reexamining policies
Since the fatal New Year's Eve chase, BRPD has implemented changes it hopes will benefit public safety.
"We look at ways we can do it safer or in the best interest of the public, so I hope that those changes that have been made will yield better results in terms of when to terminate a pursuit,” said Paul, who added the new rules will be made public online.
Under the updated policy, officers are required to communicate to their supervisor all traffic violations that suspects commit during a pursuit as they occur, such running a red light or hitting high speeds. That way, Paul explained, supervisors can make a more informed decision on when to halt a chase.
Once a pursuit is over, all reports pertaining to it now must go through the Internal Affairs Division, the Training Division and the communications commander for review.
But for the families of bystanders killed in pursuits, policy changes are less important than enforcement of existing rules.
“If they followed the policy they have, as gray as it is, they never would have come over the bridge,” Elliott said. “Unless something happens to enforce it, I think absolutely nothing is going to happen. It seems to be commonplace. Look at all the chases that have happened since then.”
BRPD also is launching a pilot drone program in one of its districts. Drones will be tested for both vehicle pursuits and special tactical operations, Paul said.
“We’re working in an ever-changing environment," he said. "Policing in America is no different than any other agency, so we as a professional law enforcement agency have to stay on top of those issues.”
Baton Rouge Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome, who demanded policy reviews from BRPD in response to the chase fatalities, echoed Paul’s sentiment.
“Committed to 21st-century policing practices, the Baton Rouge Police Department is a national leader in transparency, making all its policies and annual police pursuit reports accessible on its website,” she said in a statement.
State Sen. Caleb Kleinpeter, a Port Allen Republican, is launching a task force of lawmakers and law enforcement officials to recommend new, statewide pursuit guidelines.
“I’m a huge law enforcement supporter. I don’t want to handcuff the police because I definitely think we have a huge problem with crime,” he said. “I just want to get everyone involved at the same table to say, ‘This is what we're facing, and this is why we're facing it. What can we do to improve?’”
State Rep. Edmond Jordan, a Brusly Democrat who proposed legislation for state guidelines earlier this year, said he hopes the task force addresses accountability.
“It’s not necessarily an issue of having the policies on file," he said. "It’s enforcing the policy and having the guys properly trained so when they get in a situation, they know how to respond. I hope that the task force brings some results. But I think if it doesn’t result in some accountability on behalf of law enforcement, it’s not gonna do much more than what we have.”