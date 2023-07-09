Baton Rouge law enforcement towed 26 vehicles involved in street races this weekend.
Street racing participants were met with a large law enforcement response around 11 p.m. Friday in the parking lot of Capital Area Technical College. Police towed 26 vehicles, issued 22 citations for spectators, three citations for no insurance, two citations for no driver's license, one citation for a switched license plate, two misdemeanor summonses, one felony arrest and one seized gun, Baton Rouge Police reported Sunday evening.
Baton Rouge Police uniformed officers and detectives, its Street Crimes Division and the Special Response Team were involved in the operation, which followed street racing participants and learned where they were blocking city streets in various areas of Baton Rouge to do stunts and disrupt traffic, BRPD reported.
The operation was part of an ongoing effort to deter street racing in Baton Rouge.