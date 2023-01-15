The Baton Rouge Symphony League introduced 20 young women at its annual Bal de la Symphonie at the Crowne Plaza on Nov. 26.
Debutantes included:
- Sarah Isabelle Bonner, daughter of Dr. Everett James and Allyson Bonner.
- Caroline Emilia Cashio, daughter of Maria Horvath Cashio and Matthew Trent Cashio.
- Olivia Ann DeKeyzer, daughter of Holly and Justin Jerome DeKeyzer.
- Mary Eloise DeMoss, daughter of Nicole and Darren Weldon DeMoss.
- Judy Ainsley Edenfield, daughter of Frankie and Marshall Kyle Edenfield.
- Auldyn Lee Faulk, daughter of Kimberly and David A. Faulk.
- Katherine George Fivgas, daughter of Dr. Mary Stringfellow and Dr. George Demetrios Fivgas.
- Mary Elizabeth Gauthier, daughter of Cynthia and William Gaspard Gauthier III.
- Anna Katherine Harrell, daughter of Cheryl and James Alan Harrell.
- Amelia Alison Hawthorne, daughter of Lauren and George Trippe Hawthorne.
- Catherine Jordan Hultberg, daughter of Shannon Williams Hultberg and Jordan “Jordy” Philip Hultberg.
- Margaret Marie Koch, daughter of Tracey and David Gregory Koch.
- Mignon Eloise LaBorde, daughter of Leslie and Glen Mitchel LaBorde.
- Tam Tan Le, daughter of Dr. Qui Tan and Anna Le.
- Kennedy Noel Leon, daughter of Crystal Miller Leon and Terry Wayne Leon.
- Alaina Nicole McCarthy, daughter of Jennifer and Michael Alan McKinnis and Kevin Patrick McCarthy.
- Abigail Elizabeth Pennington, daughter of Kelli and Dennis Alan Pennington.
- Simone Pearline Emma Riley, the daughter of Sophia and Toja Riley.
- Elizabeth Claire Sessums, the daughter of Cinclare and John Brady Sessums Sr.
- Cecile Sophia Johnson Taylor, the daughter of Dr. Yolunda Johnson Taylor and Dr. Jonathan Paul McClellan Taylor.
Welcoming guests was Baton Rouge Symphony League President Shannon Lewy. The 2022 Ball de la Symphonie Chair was Rachel Helmke, Co-Chair Katie Schellack, and the evening’s emcee was Franz Borghardt.
The seniors made their debut wearing traditional white dresses and carrying silver tussie mussies filled with red roses.
The debutantes are members of Les Jeunes Amies de la Symphonie, a service organization comprised of daughters and granddaughters of members of the Baton Rouge Symphony League.
During their four years in high school, they completed volunteer service benefitting the Symphony, the Louisiana Youth Orchestra, and promoted the league’s mission of fostering music education through various projects including Symphony on the Geaux, and the Christmas Ornament Workshop.
A Baton Rouge Symphony ensemble provided music for the presentation, which included the traditional waltz to “Moon River,” choreographed by Tranane Lissard, for the debutantes and their escorts. Following dinner and the presentation, guests danced to music by Sugar Shakers.