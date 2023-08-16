About 50 miles of Baton Rouge roads will be repaved and restriped over the next few years under a new road rehabilitation program, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced Wednesday.
"What I'm presenting today is a major strategy to refocus on some of our most-traveled roadways and to do it in the next couple of years," Broome said. "But we're not just repaving roadways, safety is our main goal."
Using funds left over from previous road rehabilitation projects, the city-parish will be able to allocate over $25 million to roadway enhancements across a two-phase process.
The first phase will repave 33 miles of roads at an estimated cost of $17.3 million. A second phase will repave another 17 miles and is expected to cost $8.3 million.
Work on the project is expected to begin later this year, according to East Baton Rouge transportation and drainage director Fred Raiford.
The proposal will head to the Metro Council for consideration at their next meeting on August 23.
Rehabilitation work on roads in Phase 1 of the project will include stretches of Foster Drive, Highland Road, Bluebonnet Boulevard and more.
Phase 2 work will see improvements on portions of Spanish Town Road, College Drive, Perkins Road and Hundred Oaks Avenue, among others.
In addition to the funds outlined for repaving roads, Broome said the city-parish will be dedicating $1.5 million restriping work on dozens of roads.
According to Raiford, East Baton Rouge transportation and drainage director, the proposal will provide for about 193 miles of stripe to be placed down on Baton Rouge roadways.
Raiford said that people often call the city-parish to leave comments about not knowing which lane they're driving in or where the curb is because of faded lines and striping work on the roads.
Broome said she expects restriping work to go quicker, reducing accidents and moving traffic.
"When it comes to the timeline, these projects are much more simple because we don't have as many issues with right of way and utilities," Broome said. "In other words, we can get this work done more expeditiously."
In selecting which roads would get the work, parish officials looked at field surveys to see which were in the worst shape, which ones require continuous maintenance and which ones have the highest traffic, while making sure the projects are spread evenly throughout the parish, Broome's administration said in a news release.
The list of roads to be rehabilitated includes:
Phase 1
• Foster Drive, Florida Boulevard to Airline Highway
• Highland Road, State Street to South Boulevard
• Bluebonnet Boulevard, I-10 to Jefferson Highway
• Hollywood Street, McClelland Drive to Scenic Highway
• Evangeline Street, Airline Highway to I-110
• Nicholson Extension
• Woodland Ridge Blvd
• Arnold Lane
• Streets in various neighborhoods including:
- Greenwood
- Hermitage
- Lexington Estates
- 72nd Avenue area
- Jefferson Terrace
Phase 2
• College Drive, Perkins Road to I-10
• Anselmo Lane, Bluebonnet Boulevard to Essen Lane
• Baringer Foreman Road, Airline Highway to Jefferson Highway
• Spanish Town Road, 22nd Street to I-110
• Perkins Road, railroad bridge to Park Street
• Hundred Oaks Avenue, Acadian Thruway to Perkins Road
• Rollins Road, Pope Road to LA 964
• Thomas Road, Plank Road to Scenic Highway
• Joor Road, Hooper Road to Core Drive
• Fountainbleau Drive
• Big Bend Avenue
• Street in Forest Heights Park