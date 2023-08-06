Baton Rouge Police have arrested a 31-year-old Baton Rouge woman accused of stabbing another woman in the eye.
Jaimberlynn Brown was arrested Saturday morning; the incident happened Wednesday, Aug. 2, around 8:30 p.m.
Upon arrival at Alvin Dark Avenue on Wednesday, law enforcement found the victim suffering from a single stab wound in her eye.
According to arrest documents, the victim said Brown made an uninvited visit to her apartment. The victim told officers she was sitting on the couch when Brown entered the apartment, inquiring why she had not been answering her phone calls.
The victim said that when she asked Brown to leave, Brown refused. When the victim contacted police, Brown attacked her to take the phone, according to police documents. That led to a physical altercation, reports state.
The victim managed to shove Brown out of the apartment toward the stairwell, resulting in Brown pulling out a pocketknife and stabbing the victim in her left eye.
Brown reportedly fled the scene with a friend.
Brown was booked on counts of attempted second-degree murder and domestic abuse battery.
Investigators had later discovered that Brown was on probation for a separate domestic battery incident with another victim.