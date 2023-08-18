The 2016 floods were a wake-up call for Baton Rouge. The city realized the 6,600 acres of parks around Baton Rouge held water that otherwise would have flooded into homes and businesses.
“We got calculations from one of our firms that the amount of floodwater was almost 10 billion gallons of water,” said Reed Richard, assistant superintendent of planning at BREC, the parish parks and recreation system.
That’s enough to fill Tiger Stadium 71 times.
Now, BREC is finding ways to build parks that are enjoyable recreation areas while also maximizing the amount of water they can absorb.
Richard recently traveled to the Netherlands, a low-lying country that he said uses “almost every bit of their green space” as flood storage, to learn more about the practice. He said similar methods are becoming popular in coastal cities around the U.S., like Charleston, South Carolina.
Back in Baton Rouge, BREC applied for a Louisiana Watershed Initiative Grant, which provides federal money for flood protection projects. It was awarded a nearly $5 million grant for Cypress Bayou and Greenwood Community Park infrastructure developments.
The goal of green infrastructure is to copy the way natural ecosystems, like wetlands and forests, naturally manage rainwater. Through the Greenwood project, BREC plans to expand and dredge the lake, which Richard said has both flooding and recreational benefits.
“We’ll be dredging, expanding, making it so it will be a more enjoyable recreational amenity,” he said. “There will be more room for paddling, more channels, a more sinuous bayou you can go down.”
During World War II, when the area served as an army base, parts of the bayou were channelized. Now, BREC plans to re-introduce “historic meanders,” so people can paddle down more contours of the bayou. It also plans to plant wetland and hardwood plants.
“We’re just designing things to make areas intentionally floodable to slow down the stormwater, hold it more and release it more slowly downstream,” Richard said. “Recreationally, we want it to look like a park and not like it’s strictly designed to hold stormwater.”
The project will meld the park and the Baton Rouge Zoo more seamlessly, including a new grand entrance to the zoo. Plans also include new social spaces and pavilions overlooking the lake, and BREC hopes to install outdoor classrooms and provide interpretive information so visitors can understand the value of green infrastructure.
“Now, nature and parks can be used for flood mitigation. But there’s more value for parks infrastructure too: carbon sequestration, reducing the urban heat islands, water quality improvement, which is a big issue in Baton Rouge,” Richard said.
BREC plans to be able to showcase many of the new features at Greenwood Community Park in 2024. But this is only the first of a string of projects: BREC plans to carry out similar plans at Airline Highway Park and at Howell Community Park, which was the most impacted by the 2016 floods.
The recreation center at Howell Community Park, which flooded with 9 feet of water in 2016, will be rebuilt above the flood elevation line.
“We built up a great deal of earth to bring it to that level,” Richard said.
BREC is in the process of submitting another grant application for Hurricane Creek in Howell Community Park. The concrete-lined creek is a major drainage way for East Baton Rouge Parish.
“We want to renaturalize the bayou, remove the concrete side slopes, lay back the slopes even more and kind of manipulate things to where it can hold more stormwater,” Richard said.
Aside from these large projects, BREC is working at numerous neighborhood parks to add bioswales — a type of bioretention that receives stormwater from a road or parking lot, slows it down and filters it through planted vegetation. It’s adding green parking lots across the city, using porous pavement that water can infiltrate into the ground or directing water to bioswales; implementing rain gardens, where native vegetation slows and absorbs water; and installing rain barrels.
Richard said healthy parks are vital to cities not only for flooding, but for carbon capture sequestration, plants’ ability to filter pollution, habitat diversity, general public health and mental health. Time outdoors in green spaces became especially important during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is something being recognized throughout the country with park systems — because of severe weather, the frequency of hurricanes, the frequency of more severe weather events with pollution — how parks can serve as the lungs of a community,” Richard said. “There’s a tremendous amount of projects we have underway that are really exciting.”