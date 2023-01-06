If you didn't get to explore the century-old sunken Brookhill ferry when the Mississippi River ebbed in the fall, you didn't miss your chance.
Built in the late 1800s, The Brookhill was a ferry that carried people and livestock across the Mississippi River between Baton Rouge and Port Allen. It sunk during a storm in 1915.
The wreckage was briefly high and dry last year when the river reached some of its lowest levels in decades, drawing flocks of sightseers. It was the first time in 30 years it had been exposed.
As water levels in the Mississippi River rose back to normal in December, the Brookhill returned to its watery resting place on the river shore near the North Blvd. and River Road intersection. But, using high-resolution surveying equipment, Baton Rouge-based engineering firm Forte & Tablada are giving the public a chance to experience the century-old shipwreck virtually.
Forte & Tablada took high-resolution photos of The Brookhill, combined them with laser scanning, and processed them through a variety of survey programs to create a 3D 'reality capture model'. On their website, forteandtablada.com/shipwreck, users can control navigation tools to zoom in, rotate, orbit, and measure the ship.
The page also contains information and engineering measurements on The Brookhill and allows users to download high-resolution photos of the shipwreck.
According to CEO Joey Coco, Forte & Tablada has volunteered their equipment and expertise at no cost to the state.
"We don't have the capability of doing that kind of scanning and so we were really grateful and very pleased that Forte & Tablada were able to come out," state archaeologist Chip McGimsey said.
McGimsey, who serves as director of the Louisiana Division of Archaeology, noted the importance of a documenting a virtual model for The Brookhill. When the ship was first recorded in 1992, McGimsey said, it was 95 percent buried in the mud and you could just see its outline.
"Since then, the river has been washing the dirt away and if it continues that pattern, it'll slowly dismantle the ship," he said. "If it doesn't re-appear again for 30 years, I'm not sure that there will be anything left."
There is still information to be gathered, McGimsey said, about the origins of the ship and what type of wood was used to construct it.
"The one thing we don't know yet is where she was built, and so knowing what type of wood was used to build her may offer some clues," he said.
McGimsey said the resources Forte & Tablada provided could help preserve a lasting visual for the ship should it wash away in time.
“The beautiful thing about technology today, and what Forte and Tablada did, is that now we’ll have a permanent record of the ship forever that people can look at and document that piece of Baton Rouge’s history,” he said.