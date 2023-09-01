By running red lights, sending more than two police units across the Mississippi River and driving in a way that endangered the public, Baton Rouge police appear to have repeatedly violated more internal policies than previously known in the New Year's Eve chase that ended in the death of two teenagers, a review of the policies and a West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office investigation into the crash shows.
The chase started in Baton Rouge when 24-year-old Tyquel Zanders stole his father’s car and ended in West Baton Rouge Parish when an Addis police officer who joined the pursuit ran a red light and slammed into a car, killing Caroline Gill, 15, and Maggie Dunn, 17, and seriously injuring Dunn's brother.
The crash stirred public outrage and led to the indictment of the Addis officer involved in the crash on a count of manslaughter. Since then, a legislative task force and other public officials have begun scrutinizing how and when officers launch high-speed pursuits.
For family of the teens who were killed, a sheriff's department investigation of the chase, recently obtained by The Advocate, raises serious questions about not just the Addis officer who has been charged, but BRPD and other agencies as well.
Gill's parents say BRPD never should have started the chase, based on its policy.
"It has changed the trust I had for some agencies," said Caroline's father, Jason Gill.
After every pursuit, BRPD internal affairs conducts a review to determine whether there was a policy or legal violation. It can recommend discipline if warranted.
BRPD spokesperson L’Jean McKneely said no BRPD officers received any disciplinary action after the pursuit. He said the review committee found that “officers did not commit egregious BRPD policy violations."
Should the chase have started in the first place?
When determining whether to engage in a pursuit, BRPD policy says officers must conclude that the “immediate danger to the public created by the pursuit is less than the immediate or potential danger should the public remain at large.” That conclusion is based on several factors, including whether the suspect’s identity is known, what violation they committed, and amount of traffic in the area, location, and time of day.
Further, the policy says pursuits will be “immediately terminated” if the pursued subject can be positively identified.
Police knew Zanders' identity and knew that he was accused of stealing his father's car, according to Zanders' arrest records. BRPD classifies vehicle theft as a three on a scale of one to five.
The pursuit happened around noon on New Year’s Eve, when people were out. It started near the Raising Cane's River Center before reaching Government Street, a crowded street in Baton Rouge, and ended on La. 1, a typically busy thoroughfare in West Baton Rouge.
By contrast, West Baton Rouge deputies launched a chase last month that ended when the suspect vehicle crashed, killing three occupants. But no bystanders were injured; the sheriff said that chase was justified because it happened in the early morning hours, before most drivers were on the road.
BRPD did not directly answer questions about why this pursuit was justified, based on the information BRPD had about the suspect and the time of day. But McKneely repeated his statement that “officers did not commit egregious BRPD policy violations."
BRPD policy also says that “more than two units are specifically prohibited from engaging in a pursuit.” But there were at least five BRPD units that were part of the chase, the report says.
The policy also says no more than two officers are allowed to leave the city, but there were at least five BRPD units in West Baton Rouge, the report says.
Running red lights, breaking the speed limit
Louisiana law states that the driver of an emergency vehicle can run red lights, “but only after slowing down or stopping as may be necessary for safe operation.” BRPD's own policy says that, when approaching an intersection controlled by a stop sign or red light, officers should “slow their vehicle to a speed considered reasonable and which would allow them to bring their vehicle to a complete stop if necessary.”
The WBRSO report lists at least three instances where BRPD officers ran red lights on La. 1, seemingly without slowing down.
The policy also says officers can exceed maximum speed limits, as long as they don’t endanger life or property.
At times, the pursuit reached 100 mph during the middle of the day in an area with high traffic. The report mentions instances where BRPD and Addis Police Department officers drove on the shoulder to pass cars at red lights and force vehicles into the median.
The WBR report only covers what happened in West Baton Rouge, but the pursuit started in East Baton Rouge, where according to BRPD officer reports it reached speeds of 80 mph.
Communication problems
In addition to these specific policy violations, 18th Judicial District Attorney Tony Clayton said BRPD could have handled pursuit communication better. When BRPD called West Baton Rouge dispatch to say they were coming across the river, the dispatcher did not mention that BRPD knew Zanders’ identity, according to a recording of the dispatch calls obtained by The Advocate.
“If they would have told my guys, they would have questioned it,” Clayton said.
It’s unclear whether Addis and Brusly officers would have joined the chase if they had known BRPD had Zanders’ identity. When they did join the chase, local officers also drove recklessly, according to the WBR report, especially David Cauthron, the officer who ran the red light and caused the crash.
Investigators said they found "conclusive evidence" that Cauthron violated the law for negligent homicide. He was indicted on a count of manslaughter in February and has a hearing to quash that indictment set for early September.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff's deputies and Port Allen police did not join the pursuit.
BRPD told The Advocate in early August that they officially terminated the chase when they crossed into West Baton Rouge. After a review of the WBR report made clear that wasn’t the case, McKneely issued a correction and said BRPD was still part of the pursuit, but West Baton Rouge officers took the lead.
McKneely said he was operating off of information from the early part of the investigation, which is why he said the pursuit was terminated.
The WBR report was completed in February. It says BRPD officers were in the lead of the pursuit well into West Baton Rouge, until Zanders made a U-turn, putting Addis officer David Cauthron in the lead.
McKneely said he had not seen the WBR report so could not comment on it.
Families still want answers
BRPD updated its pursuit policy in August. Now, officers are required to communicate to their supervisor all traffic violations that suspects commit during a pursuit as they occur, such as running a red light or hitting high speeds.
But Gill's father said changing the policy is less important than following the existing guidelines. He and other parents said there should be consequences for officers who commit violations.
"I will not stop until the appropriate agencies and people are held accountable for their actions and until there is solid change to lessen the chance of this happening to anyone else," he said.
The New Year’s Eve chase is not the only BRPD chase to draw scrutiny. The 156 vehicle pursuits by BRPD in 2022 marked the highest number in 15 years, according to an annual review of the department’s car chases. Of those pursuits, 70% ended in the suspect’s arrest. About 15% ended in escape and 8% in crashes. The rest, just under 6%, were voluntarily terminated by officers. Nearly 60% of pursuits started because of a traffic violation.
Four people died last year in BRPD pursuits.