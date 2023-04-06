The woman who last year sued former Plaquemine Police Chief Kenny Payne after he solicited sexual favors from her has filed a new civil lawsuit against him and the City of Plaquemine.
The new lawsuit alleges Payne has committed similar acts against other women in Plaquemine, and that the city “failed and/or refused to investigate these prior complaints.”
A grand jury indicted Payne last November on five counts of malfeasance in office. Court documents allege he asked the woman to show him her breasts and perform oral sex on him in order to get charges against her boyfriend dropped.
The next day, Payne ordered a lieutenant to delete text messages from the woman to the lieutenant reporting the sexual misconduct. Court documents allege Payne requested Iberville Parish Sheriff Brett Stasi to not investigate him after the woman filed a sexual misconduct complaint against the police chief with the sheriff. Stasi said at that point he turned the case over to the attorney generals.
Payne pleaded no contest to the charges and resigned on Nov. 20.
A lawsuit filed March 21, 2023, details last year’s encounters. It alleges that Payne wrote on a sticky note, "will you give (oral sex) to get him out of trouble," then said, “I do not mean just once, but daily.” It also says that Payne cornered the woman and lifted up her shirt. The lawsuit alleges that as a result, the woman “continues to sustain mental anguish and distress, embarrassment, humiliation, duress” and fear for her safety and family.
Seth Dornier of Dornier Law Firm, one of two firms representing the woman, said he expects Payne to be questioned under oath in court.
“He has three options: He can tell the truth, he can tell lies, or he can take the fifth,” Dornier said. “And if he takes the fifth in a civil matter, the jury can use that against him."
The City of Plaquemine and Payne have 30 days from the date of filing to answer the suit. Neither could be reached for comment.