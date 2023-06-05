An ongoing debate over whether to allow the former Grace Nursing Home in Clinton to be turned into an inpatient mental health facility is now headed to federal court.
Harmony Behavioral Health Services has filed a complaint in U.S. District Court against East Feliciana parish police jury members, the sheriff and the building inspector after the parish declined to approve a building permit for the former building on Grace Lane.
The lawsuit claims that Harmony stands to lose more than $100 million if it is not allowed to renovate the nursing home and follow through with a cooperative endeavor agreement it signed with the state to house mentally ill patients. The lawsuit claims this is a violation of the Fifth and Fourteenth Amendments.
“Anytime you are denied a property right without due process, then section 1983 of the Civil Rights act kicks in,” said Loren Kleinpeter, the attorney representing Harmony.
Harmony is seeking a mandatory injunction ordering the parish to immediately issue a building permit. Parish officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
A running controversy
Harmony Health, owned by Collis Temple, Jr., the former basketball star who is also on the LSU board of supervisors, signed an agreement earlier this year with the Louisiana Department of Health to house involuntarily committed patients. The state is under pressure to move those patients out of local parish jails, and to comply with a federal lawsuit and relieve overcrowding at East Louisiana Mental Health System.
But the plan drew intense backlash from parish residents, who said they did not want the facility in the community due to safety and property value concerns.
As a compromise, the state offered to house Villa Feliciana nursing home patients in the Harmony location on Grace Lane, and move civilly committed patients to the current Villa Feliciana site, which is farther from residents’ homes.
In order for that plan to move forward, Harmony still needs to renovate the building, but does not have a permit.
“It appears they’ve taken a very personal stance against me, for no reason,” said Temple.
The lawsuit claims that the parish told Harmony 67 days after the original building permit application was filed that it had deficiencies. The property is currently zoned A-2, but in May the parish said a nursing home must be zoned as C-2.
Kleinpeter said he expects the case to be heard “sooner rather than later.”
This is a developing story.