Deputies were chasing body-armor clad suspects in a stolen car that hit speeds near 100 mph when the driver struck a tree early Thursday, leaving three occupants dead, the car burning and ammunition inside it going off, authorities said.
West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Office Sgt. Landon Groger said deputies were patrolling near La. 415 when suspicious activity in a Nissan Pathfinder caught their attention. Deputies scanned the license plate, which came back as a stolen vehicle, Groger said.
Dispatch confirmed the vehicle was stolen from Alexandria on Wednesday.
Deputies attempted a traffic stop, and when the car kept going they initiated a pursuit, which eventually reached speeds upwards of 100 mph, Groger said. Another deputy joined the chase on U.S. 190, and the pursuit continued into Pointe Coupee Parish.
Deputies eventually lost sight of the vehicle but found it minutes later on La. 77 in Fordoche near Smith Acres Lane, where it had hit a tree, Groger said.
"Deputies immediately began rendering aid," Groger said. "They pulled two occupants out of the vehicle and pulled them to the side. Complicating matters further, ammunition was going off in the vehicle."
The fire department arrived and put out a fire, then removed two occupants, who were wearing body armor, Groger said. Three of the vehicle's occupants died at the scene, and one was hospitalized in critical condition. The identities of the suspects weren't known Thursday afternoon.
"We have some preliminary indication that at least one firearm inside vehicle, possibly two, were stolen," said West Baton Sheriff's Office Chief of Staff Kevin Deval.
Deval said the office is working with the Alexandria Police Department to determine if other criminal activity occurred in the vehicle and whether the suspects have a criminal record. The suspect in critical condition could face charges, he said.
Pointe Coupee sheriff's deputies did not pick up the pursuit from West Baton Rouge law enforcement, but did set up tire spike strips on U.S. 190 to help slow down or stop the fleeing vehicle, Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux said.
"You know, it’s a sad situation that this happened like it did," said West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cazes.
But Cazes praised his deputies' handling of the situation.
"I’m proud that these two young men did what they did," he said. "Even though they’re bad guys, and had body armor, thank god we didn’t make a stop and they didn’t ambush my deputies — they went there and they tried to rescue them."
Deputies were in the area near La. 415 Thursday morning as part of a new patrol division that targets areas where car and home burglaries are common.
Groger said the chase happened in the early morning, with low traffic, which is a time when most law enforcement agencies believe pursuits are justified. Recently, pursuit policies across the Baton Rouge area, particularly regarding chases in residential areas, have been the subject of criticism and public discussion.
"Along with the criminal investigation, we have also ordered an administrative investigation to determine if there was any deviation from our pursuit policy," said Deval.