Tensions continued to escalate in East Feliciana Parish over a proposed mental health facility, after sheriff’s deputies came across workers painting the facility Thursday morning in violation of a cease and desist order, the sheriff said.
“I don’t understand why they keep coming up here and doing work when they have a valid cease and desist,” said East Feliciana Parish Sheriff Jeff Travis.
Travis said he issued a summons for violating the order, which could lead to a fine.
Harmony Behavioral Health Services, which is contracted by the Louisiana Department of Health to house involuntarily, civilly committed mental health patients, is planning to open a facility in Clinton. But parish leaders denied a building permit in March, citing deficiencies on the application.
The matter is now tied up in court. In the meantime, Harmony is not legally allowed to work on the property, Travis said.
Still, deputies discovered work being done last week, and on Thursday found workers painting, the sheriff said.
“The sheriff’s office will continue to work with the building inspector to enforce the cease and desist,” he said.
Harmony Health did not return requests for comment about work being done on the property.
On April 4, a judge declined to fast-track a construction permit for Harmony, which is operated by Collis Temple Jr., a former LSU basketball player and member of the university's Board of Supervisors. Harmony filed an appeal on April 18.
The appeal said the conduct of East Feliciana Parish and building inspector Jeff Williams is "arbitrary and capricious," and will cause Harmony "to suffer irreparable injury, loss and damage." A new court date has not yet been set.
According to an agreement with the state, the facility needs to be ready to house 118 individuals by June 1.
Residents and some police jurors are fiercely opposed to the facility, which they fear will house dangerous people and won't have strong enough security measures in place. It would be housed in a former nursing home on Grace Lane.