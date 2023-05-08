The East Feliciana Parish Police Jury plans to hold a community meeting Wednesday to discuss the future use of the former Grace Nursing Home in Clinton, amid heated debates about whether the site should be used to house civilly committed patients.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. on May 10 at East Feliciana STEAM Academy at 9414 Plank Road in Clinton. According to a post on the police jury’s Facebook page, Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne and representatives from the Louisiana Department of Health will be in attendance.
Collis Temple Jr. purchased the former nursing home for $1.6 million and planned to open a behavioral health center for civilly committed patients. His company, Harmony Behavioral Health Center, runs several similar facilities in Baton Rouge and was contracted by the Louisiana Department of Health to open a facility in Clinton to reduce overcrowding at East Feliciana Mental Health System in Jackson.
But parish leaders denied a building permit in March, citing deficiencies in the application. In April, Harmony filed a lawsuit against the parish and building inspector Jeff Williams.
Residents say they fear for their safety and property values if the Harmony facility moves forward. Meanwhile, the state and Harmony say safety precautions are in place and that facilities like the proposed Harmony Center result in better outcomes for patients.