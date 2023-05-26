When Ann Ralli was in a bad car accident in April, EMS workers stabilized her and rushed her to the hospital. They never expected to see her again. But Ralli was so grateful to the team members who saved her life that she reached out and asked to meet them.
“Seeing people walk out of the hospital is not something we get to see,” said East Baton Rouge EMS paramedic Justin Crochet, who choked up when talking about how grateful he was that Ralli got in touch.
Saving lives is an average day for emergency paramedics, but they don’t always get to see the people they have saved fully recovered.
“Times like this where we can reunite are where we get re-energized,” said Lt. Cody Gateley, of the St. George Fire Department.
Ralli was in an accident on I-10, near Highland Road. When EMS arrived, workers realized her heart rate was extremely low.
“It was around 30,” said Crochet, “so we put her on an EKG and her heart was doing craziness.”
Paramedics realized the top and bottom parts of Ralli’s heart were not working together. Damage to her totaled car shows she was hit from behind, but it is unclear if her heart issue was due to the accident, or if a pre-existing heart condition had caused her to lose control and crash.
“The combination of trauma and a medical emergency meant we had to start deep treatment,” Gateley said.
On Friday, a fully-recovered Ralli walked into EMS headquarters and hugged the men who saved her life.
“It’s so wonderful that you’ve saved me,” she said. “It was amazing. I am definitely here because of you.”
She doesn’t even need a pacemaker, something paramedics were surprised to hear.
“In the 12 years I’ve been on this job I’ve seen that heart issue only three times,” Crochet said.
Ralli said she was grateful that EMS gave her such expert care, and so quickly. Emergency services have long been an important issue for her.
In 1986, her 18-year-old son, Ceri, was hit by a car while on his bicycle near their home in Devon, England. How's this? It took an ambulance 80 minutes to get him to a hospital, where he later died.
“At the hospital, I asked the surgeon if anything could have helped him. Could anything have saved his life? He replied: ‘Only a helicopter,’” Ralli told DevonLive.
So she started fundraising for an air ambulance, eventually raising $1 million. The helicopter saved two lives in its first week in operation, in 1992. Now, Devon has two air ambulances, both with her son’s name on the side.
Ralli, who ended up in Louisiana eight years ago after her daughter married "one of your Americans," a man in the U.S. Navy, plans to visit England in June to speak with the Devon paramedics and continue fundraising.
Gateley said what he and the others did to save Ralli’s life on April 17 was “nothing really out of the ordinary for us,” but Ralli said for her and her family, which already has sustained one painful loss due to a traffic accident, it means the world.