A Saturday football home game means that good times, old and new friends and great food are in store.
Since cooking for a crowd just isn't always in the cards, we've found 11 ready-to-serve tailgate packages from a variety of Baton Rouge restaurants — some of the meals do require warming various dishes.
Most restaurants offer pregame delivery. Some even throw in paper products and cutlery.
You provide the cornhole.
BLDG 5
2805 Kalurah St.
Place a football tailgate order with BLDG 5 by 4 p.m. Friday; pick up Saturday starts at 10:30 a.m. Call (225) 256-2287 to place an order.
The restaurant's tailgate package menu includes various items to choose such as a 15-inch by 15-inch grazing board ($98); 16-ounce bacon jam spread ($20); gallon chicken and sausage gumbo with rice ($78); 10-piece short rib sliders ($64); 24-piece crabcakes ($160) and 30-piece meatballs in marinara ($76). Chips, cookies, seasonal lemonade, cocktail mix and more are also available.
Our Mom's Restaurant
250 W. Lee Drive
The full tailgate package at Our Mom's includes 75 chicken fingers, 50 boudin balls, 50 wings, a 100-piece sandwich tray, chips and 36 cookies for $300. Other a la carte items are available like green beans, salad and chicken Alfredo.
Fill out an order form online at ourmomsrestaurant.com or call (225) 456-5392; all orders must be placed before 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Milford's on Third
150 Third St.
With a variety of grab-and-go options for tailgating, Milford's on Third has that and more. Each package on the tailgating menu feeds about six linebackers or about 10 kickers, according to the website, milfordsonthird.com. All orders must be placed 48 hours in advance. Call (225) 408-2600 for more information.
The tailgate menu options include:
- Sideline Warmup, $45 — breakfast burritos, salsa and avocado spread
- First and Ten, $45 — biscuits, hot sausage, turkey sausage and jellies and butter
- Hail Mary, $65 — pastrami on rye, muffulettas, turkey club and assorted chips
- The Hand-Off, $55 — triple play ham wraps, turkey, hummus and assorted chips
- Flea Flicker, $65 — classic deli po-boy platter with ham, turkey and pastrami and assorted chips
City Pork
City Pork has six tailgating packages to choose from with different price points and menu items, plus your choice of charcuterie trays, dessert, batch cocktails, cutlery and more. Order online at citypork.com or contact any City Pork location. The restaurant will deliver packages in Baton Rouge for $25, out of the area for $75, set up in Baton Rouge for $35 and set up out of the area for $100.
The tailgate menu options include:
Coaches Plate, $12.75 per person — Grilled sausage, pimento cheese and cracklins, applewood smoked cheddar cheese, house pickles, house grain mustard and barbecue sauce
Callin' Baton Rouge, $545 — spinach and artichoke dip (two quarts), house chips, 50 boudin balls with pepper jelly vinaigrette, 30 wild boar flautas (60 pieces) with avocado crema, 50 sticky wings with celery and carrots and a city club sandwich platter. Feeds 18 to 22 people.
Louisiana Saturday Night, $325 — spinach and artichoke dip, house chips, two dozen mini meat pies or mini crawfish pies with white remoulade, chicken and sausage jambalaya and crispy catfish with tartar sauce. Feeds 12 to 15 people.
Zone Blitz, $515 — 36 sticky wings with celery and carrots, smoked sausage, smoked meat, 4-quart sides (barbecue beans, boudin dirty rice, mac and cheese, potato salad and slaw), 48 slider buns, barbecue sauce and mustard. Feeds 18 to 22 people.
The Spread, $255 — 30 sticky wings with celery and carrots, smoked sausage, 24 boudin balls with pepper jelly vinaigrette, pimento cheese and cracklins and barbecue sauce. Feeds 10 to 15 people.
When Pigs Fly, $345 — 24 sticky wings with celery and carrots, smoked sausage, smoked meat, 4-quart sides (barbecue beans, boudin dirty rice, mac and cheese, potato salad and slaw), 24 slider buns, barbecue sauce and house mustard. Feeds 10 to 15 people.
Cou-yon's Cajun Bar-B-Q
470 N. Alexander Ave., Port Allen
The buffet-style catering packages at Cou-yon’s are served with up to three meats, three sides, Texas toast and homemade sweet and smoky barbecue sauce. Quantity options vary from 10 to 50 people and price options range from $135 to $655. Place on order at couyons.com or call (225) 383-3227.
Cou-yon’s serves barbecue to customers buffet-style. Customers can choose up to three meats and three sides, toast, and house barbecue sauce. Quantity options range from 10 to 50 people. The menu includes items like brisket, ribs, loaded baked potato casserole, Cajun rice dressing, salad, banana pudding, frozen margaritas and paper products.
BRQ
10423 Jefferson Highway
As the official catering service of LSU Athletics, BRQ has four packages to feed your crew. Orders can be placed online by filling out a form at brqrestaurant.com. Pick-up or delivery is available.
All tailgate packages include two sides to choose from — mac and cheese, pit beans, potato salad and coleslaw — and two sauces — original mild, North Carolina vinegar, Louisiana spicy and South Carolina mustard.
Tailgate menu options include 24 boudin balls; 24 smoked wings; BRQ potato chips; BRQ bread-and-butter pickles and disposables with utensils. Choose two meats, two sides and two sauces and, depending on the package serve between 8 and 15 people, ranging in price from $325 to $495.
Fat Boy's Pizza
3624 Nicholson Drive
Location and proximity to campus is a winner with Fat Boy's. The restaurant has three catering packages, along with add-on items like baked meatballs, garlic knots and more. Large catering orders must be placed 24 hours in advance. Visit eatfatboyspizza.com to place an order.
The tailgate menu options include:
More to Love, $149.99 — two 30-inch pies, 24 wings, dessert knots and a one-gallon soft drink or tea. Feeds 10-14 people.
The G.O.A.T, $259.99 — two 30-inch pies, 50 wings, 12 baked meatballs, salad, garlic knots, dessert knots and a one-gallon soft drink or tea. Feeds 16-24 people.
Size Matters, $220.99 — two 30-inch pies, 50 wings, salad, garlic knots, dessert knots and a one-gallon soft drink or tea. Feeds 12-16 people.
Phil's Oyster Bar
4335 Perkins Road
Phil's has various items on the catering menu ranging from $20 to $170, available for pick-up or delivery. The menu includes items like shrimp or catfish po-boy trays, fried crab balls, crawfish cheesecakes, fried pickles, spinach artichoke dip, jambalaya and pasta.
Orders must be placed online at philsoysterbar.com or by calling (225) 335-7833 no later than 5 p.m. Thursday. The delivery fee is $50, and the food will be delivered on-site four hours prior to kickoff.
Rock-n-Sake
3043 Perkins Road
Switch it up with sushi at your tailgate. Packages from Rock-n-Sake include a selection of appetizers, sushi trays and entrees. All catering requests can be directed to catering@rocknsake.com. All catering orders must be placed at least 48 hours in advance.
The menu includes items like edamame, sushi deviled eggs, gyoza and three different sushi trays. Sushi trays include 50 pieces and range from $55 to $160. View the full catering menu at rocknsake.com.
Rock Paper Taco
7242 Perkins Road and 166 W. Chimes St.
The tailgate package includes 12 tacos with your choice of chicken, beef or steak; a large queso and salsa for $40. Customers can also mix and match proteins. Other options include a gallon of frozen margaritas for $40 and a gallon of margaritas on the rocks for $60. Add a flavor (strawberry, mango or prickly pear) for $5.
Call (225) 427-0202 at Perkins Road or (225) 239-7046 at Chimes Street for more information and to place an order.
Honey Baked Ham
Various locations
If you're looking for a tasty bargain for your tailgate, Honey Baked Ham offers a variety of prepared meals (most require reheating).
For example, for $47.99, you can serve four to six people with a 3-pound barbecue pork roast that has been cooked long and slow and is covered in sweet, tangy barbecue sauce, with your choice of two frozen heat and serve side dishes (choose from broccoli, country cornbread stuffing, green bean casserole, maple sweet potato souffle, mashed potatoes, cheesy potatoes au gratin, baked beans or double cheddar macaroni and cheese) and one package of King's Hawaiian rolls.