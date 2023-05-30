For the first time in Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off history, chefs representing Grand Isle and Vidalia will be among the 12 competitors battling it out for the title of king or queen of Louisiana seafood.
The 16th annual competition will take place at the Golden Nugget in Lake Charles on June 27, the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board previously announced. The city is home to the reigning queen, Amanda Cusey, executive chef at The Villa Harlequin.
Chefs competing this year are:
- Brett Monteleone, The Overpass Merchant, Baton Rouge
- Chris Motto, executive chef, Juban's, Baton Rouge
- Owen Hohl, chef, Hot Tails, New Roads and Prairieville
- Amy Sins, chef, Langlois, New Orleans
- Christopher Vazquez, executive chef, Redfish Grill, New Orleans
- Stephen Coblentz, executive chef, Charthouse, Lake Charles
- Dustin Frederick, chef, Restaurant Calla, Lake Charles
- Greg Gizzaffi, executive chef, Landry’s Seafood House, Lake Charles
- Ashley Allen, executive chef, Coconuts Bar and Grill, Vidalia
- Chad Phares, executive chef, Hurricane Hole, Grand Isle
- Ben Fidelak, executive chef/owner, Mariner’s Restaurant, Natchitoches
- Blake Jackson, executive chef, Drake Foods LLC, Looosiana Seafood Market, Drake Catering and Whisk Dessert Bar, Shreveport
To be eligible to compete, a chef must be the executive chef of a free-standing Louisiana restaurant belonging to the Louisiana Restaurant Association, a partner of both the Louisiana and Great American Seafood Cook-Offs.
The winner will represent the state at other events including the Great American Seafood Cook-Off. This event, hosted by the board in New Orleans during the Louisiana Restaurant Association Showcase, is set for Aug. 5.
In conjunction with the June 27 cook-off, Visit Lake Charles will host a Chuck Tastes Restaurant Night. It's a chance to sample dishes from 20 southwest Louisiana restaurants while you watch the 12 chefs compete. Some of the restaurants gearing up for the event include Luna Bar & Grill, Bodega Wine Dive, Bourbon Street Deli, Paul’s Rib Shack, Coffee:30, Chart House and Landry’s Seafood House, among others. Tickets are $50 and on sale now through the Golden Nugget Lake Charles. All proceeds from will support the Culinary, Gaming, and Hospitality program at SOWELA Technical Community College in Lake Charles, the state's only program of its kind.
Sponsors for the 2023 Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off include the Louisiana Seafood Promotion and Marketing Board, Visit Lake Charles, Louisiana Restaurant Association and the Golden Nugget Lake Charles.
Follow @LaSeafoodBoard on Instagram and Twitter and keep up with all Louisiana Seafood Cook-Off events via the official hashtag, #LASCO23.