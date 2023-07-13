Brian Kelly sat down with features editor Jan Risher for a Baton Rouge Classic lunch at Bin 77.
They talked lots about football, of course, but we also learned some fun new tidbits about the head coach.
15 fun facts about Brian Kelly
- He works out every morning with a trainer — Katie Fox from Yogalates.
- His dad is 85 and comes to Baton Rouge to visit fairly often.
- He grew up as a Bruce Springsteen fan. His musical tastes have morphed through the years. "You better know all the music being played in your locker room," he said.
- He used to read more but still prefers nonfiction.
- He was a history major, studying political science and history at Assumption College in Massachusetts.
- His first job out of college was working in the State House in Boston for two years. He uses his experience of working in politics and learning from his dad, who also was in politics, as a football coach. "One of my strengths is to compromise," he said. "My chief of staff has been with me for 15 years."
- He doesn't garden, but he takes "the heavy hand regarding interior decorating" at home. "I know what window treatment, flooring I want. I've always had an eye for design. Art has caught my eye."
- He has a nice wine collection but doesn't drink as much as he used to.
- He gets home late at night, so he does "a ton of grilling."
- He can make a roux, a good red sauce and a homemade salad dressing.
- He went back to his alma mater to coach softball after leaving politics. "We won 20 games. We finished the highest they had finished in a number of years. I still have great relationships with those players," he said.
- He made a donation to Assumption College to build a softball stadium.
- He enjoys going to gymnastics at LSU but doesn't understand the subjectiveness of the scoring.
- He admires Mulkey's ability to take an incredible group of diverse personalities and get them to play as a whole.
- He did the voice-over for the LSU women's basketball team's hype video.