For some, the best day of the year is upon us — Amazon Prime Day 2023. Today and tomorrow, there are major discounts on just about everything.
We've sorted the best deals so you can live your best life in Louisiana. Below you'll find a Louisiana-shaped cutting board, mosquito repellent and more.
Beauty
R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
List price: $34
Prime Day deal: $23.80
This shampoo thickens, nourishes and strengthens hair — and does amazing things for those with thin or fine hair in the land of humidity.
Color Wow Dream Coat Supernatural Spray
List price: $28
Prime Day deal: $19.60
Multi-award-winning, anti-frizz spray that will keep your hair frizz-free for days, no matter the weather (read again, humidity). The product also has moisture-repellent and anti-humidity technology for "glass hair" results.
List price: $18.99
Prime Day deal: $15.19
An ice roller is a great idea for a cooling break in July in Louisiana. This one soothes face, eye puffiness and may help migraine pain.
List price: $13.94
Prime Day deal: $11.98
The Skin Aqua sunscreen is light, nonscented and not greasy. One review says, "It’s super lightweight and despite coming out of the bottle white like a traditional sunscreen, it leaves zero white cast."
List price: $33
Prime Day deal: $23.10
Sometimes the weather in Louisiana leaves your hair greasier than normal. This dry shampoo works like a charm — just a few sprays and your hair is clean and voluminous.
Home
DuroMax XP13000EH Dual Fuel Portable Generator
List price: $1,499
Prime Day deal: $899.40
A 13,000-watt gas or propane-powered electric start generator so you can be prepared for hurricane season.
Totally Bamboo Louisiana-shaped cutting board
List price: $39.99
Prime Day deal: $29.99
This cutting board and serving platter has artwork with multiple state symbols, including a pelican, magnolia and black bear. It also includes a hang tie for wall display.
Liquid I.V. Hydration Multiplier
List price: $24.99
Prime Day deal: $17.49
Hydrate two times faster than water alone with Liquid I.V., an electrolyte drink powder with five essential vitamins — perfect for exercise, travel or long nights.
List price: $89.99
Prime Day deal: $60.79
An air purifier helps with allergies, pet hair, wildfire smoke odor, dust and mold — something that can help many in Louisiana. This purifier has a quiet filtration system with a night light and timer.
Outdoors
List price: $39.99
Prime Day deal: $29.98
Un-mosquito your life with this rechargeable repellent, which has a 20-foot zone of protection with up to 5.5 hours of continuous mosquito protection per charge. It also has no spray, flame or scent. A real win in Louisiana!
List price: $16.98
Prime Day deal: $13.99
A kid-friendly venom extractor for itch relief to naturally reduce itching and swelling. For those living in Louisiana who attract mosquitoes, this contraption could help. We've used it with amazing results but can't promise that it works for everyone.
List price: $29.99
Prime Day deal: $12.79
This ice towel is soft and breathable to keep yourself cool for running, camping, baseball games and more. Again, Louisiana.
List price: $89.99
Prime Day deal: $71.99
Protect yourself from the sun (which, can we say, is much hotter these days) with this sun shade canopy. It's portable with a detachable wall and UV protection. A win for hot days at the ball park.
List price: $39.99
Prime Day deal: $27.99
Summertime calls for evening outdoor dinners and porch sitting. Keep the flies away with this repellent for the table, which features holographic blades.
List price: $59.99
Prime Day deal: $50.99
Beat the heat with this blow-up pool for kids and adults. The pool has three adjustable height layers and a leak-proof, double-layer air valve.