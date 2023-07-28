This year, live shows are bigger and better than ever.
While fans have waited to see their favorite artists post-pandemic and artists are eager to be on tour, concerts are in high demand.
People are taking every opportunity to relish live music again, dressing to the nines and documenting it on social media, too. From Beyoncé to The Chicks, from John Mayer to Journey, the year of concerts is upon us.
For Paul Boudreaux, of Lafayette, this is the year of "big hitters." He's seen the Taylor Swift "Eras Tour" twice (first in Dallas and then in Denver), Lady Gaga in Houston, Adele in Las Vegas, and in August, he'll see Beyoncé in Tampa, Florida.
"I love music. Going to a concert, you're just taken out of life for like three hours to listen to your favorite songs and sing your heart out," Boudreaux said. "I'm one of those annoying people who loudly sings every single word."
Boudreaux attends around 10 concerts every year, close to one every month.
Anne Erwin, once described by a friend as a "music chaser," attends around five to 10 shows every year, always keeping an eye out for local concerts, and about three to four music festivals.
"We do chase music," Erwin said about she and her husband, Matt Jones, "because we will travel pretty much anywhere for good music."
Erwin, who lives in Baton Rouge, once sat on scaffolding seating on the stage of a Rolling Stones concert during the "A Bigger Bang" tour after joining a fan club and winning tickets.
She pointed out that she has a special love for music festivals, though, because she's able to discover new artists.
"Music is the great equalizer," Erwin said, "and I can't imagine my life without it."
Buying concert tickets can often leave heads spinning. Boudreaux and Erwin have provided a few tips so that you, too, can have a method to the madness.
In preparation
- Sign up for email promotions from the venue of choice and the artist.
- Join artist fan clubs and follow artists on social media. Sometimes those spaces will release tickets to followers before they go on sale to the general public.
- Enter contests online or through the radio.
- Register for every presale available. For example, the ones offered by American Express.
- Become a Ticketmaster Verified Fan to purchase tickets early.
- Pay attention to dates and times for presales and general sales, looking out for presale codes.
- Set up an account with Ticketmaster and fill in all personal and financial information that you can.
- Visit the venue's website to locate a seating chart and decide which seats you'd like to have, keeping in mind that you might need to have a few options.
- Consult the website, aviewfrommyseat.com, a comprehensive library, made by the fans for the fans, which can be used to research what the view will be before, during or after buying tickets.
- If going with friends, decide on a minimum and maximum amount that everyone wants to spend on tickets.
In the moment
- Log in to Ticketmaster beforehand, about 10 to 30 minutes early.
- Open the website on as many devices as you can instead of opening multiple tabs on one device.
- Refresh the browser about 10 seconds before the sale goes live. Then, do not refresh the browser again, even if it seems like the website is frozen. You'll risk losing your place in line.
- Once you're in, pick your seats and purchase tickets.
After the fact
- If presale and general tickets were too expensive for your liking, wait until the week or even day before to purchase tickets.
- Visit websites like StubHub, Twickets and Seat Geek for ticket exchange and resale options.
For music festivals
- Festivals organizers often sell tickets with a tiered and phased approach in mind. This gives potential tickets buyers many purchasing options, providing three or four levels of pricing, from single day entry to multiday, VIP options.
- In most cases, festivals don't release the music lineup beforehand, so it's important to decide whether or not you'd like to go.
- If you know you want to attend the festival nevertheless, purchase tickets quickly, otherwise the prices will increase.