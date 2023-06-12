Have the new Alzheimer’s drugs, lecanemab and donanemab, been approved by the FDA?
Lecanemab has been approved by the Federal Drug Administration for treatment of early Alzheimer’s disease. It is the second approved treatment that addresses the underlying biology of Alzheimer’s; the first was aducanumab.
The FDA specifies that lecanemab is appropriate for individuals with early Alzheimer’s with a confirmation of elevated beta-amyloid plaques, the sticky protein pieces that clump together and are considered the hallmark of Alzheimer’s disease. Though it will not cure the condition, nor will it restore or reverse lost memories or cognitive function, lecanemab slows the decline of Alzheimer’s disease, which gives affected individuals more time to participate in daily life and live independently.
Before initiating treatment, the prescribing information requires that a physician confirm the presence of beta-amyloid plaques (shown using amyloid PET scans or testing spinal fluid) and that the individual is diagnosed with early Alzheimer’s. Lecanemab is expensive, costing upward of $26,500 per year, and treatments are administered through IV infusions every two weeks, lasting 45-60 minutes each time. The most common reported side effects were headaches and amyloid-related imaging abnormalities.
In April 2022, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services denied coverage of FDA-approved treatments that target beta-amyloid for Alzheimer’s disease, so Medicare does not cover the lecanemab treatment. Individuals who are on Medicaid only (not dual eligible) with limited exceptions, are covered by all FDA-approved drugs through state Medicaid programs; however, utilization management restrictions and drug list placements can vary considerably.
Nationwide distribution and implementation will take some time and health care providers should be contacted regarding availability.
Another biological drug, donanemab, also treats the early symptoms of Alzheimer’s disease and has shown positive results in Eli Lilly and Company’s first two trials. In these studies, donanemab led to significant reductions in brain amyloid plaque levels as early as six months after the start of the treatment. According to early results, this investigational drug significantly slowed the decline of Alzheimer's patients' ability to think clearly and go about daily tasks in a large study of adults with early signs of the disease. The Eli Lilly pharmaceutical company plans to ask the FDA for accelerated approval of this drug by the end of June, and more data from the study trial will be presented at the Alzheimer's Association International Conference in July.
Both lecanemab and donanemab treatments are given intravenously; however, donanemab is administered every four weeks whereas lecanemab is administered every two weeks. Additionally, side effects remained relatively the same for both drugs. The cost of donanemab has been estimated at approximately $20,000 per year.