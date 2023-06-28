"It will be celebrated with pomp and parade, bonfires and illuminations from one end of this continent to the other." — John Adams
This Founding Father and former president would no doubt be pleased that Americans are still celebrating Independence Day the way he envisioned it almost 250 years ago.
In true Louisiana style, we also throw in some tasty barbecue and a jambalaya cook-off or watermelon-eating contest here and there.
No July Fourth plans yet? Here's our list of patriotic happenings between Friday and Tuesday in the Baton Rouge and Acadiana areas. Happy Fourth!
BATON ROUGE AREA
FRIDAY
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION & FIREWORKS: 5 p.m. to 9:15 p.m., Springfield Fire Station, 32280 Terry St., Springfield. Push 'Em, Pedal 'Em, Pull 'Em Kids Parade at 5 p.m., arts and crafts vendors, games, food and music. Fireworks show in Threetons Field next to Fire Station at 9 p.m.
SATURDAY
CELEBRATION IN THE PARK AND FIREWORKS SHOW: 4 p.m. to dark, Sidney Hutchinson Park, 13750 Ball Park Road, Walker. The family-friendly event will offer a farmers market, food trucks, a cornhole tournament, a pie baking contest, hot dog and watermelon eating contests, games for children and adults, live music and a barbecue cooking contest. Fireworks show begins at dark.
Music will be one of the evening’s highlights with tunes coming from the I-10 Band and DJ KJack.
SUNDAY
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 2 p.m., boat parade; 9 p.m., fireworks, 211 W. Main St., New Roads. Also, live music by Total Control at 5:30 p.m., food and drinks.
4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION: 3 p.m., Johnny Sartwell Park, 29405 S. Range Road, Livingston. Fireworks show at dark, kickball tournament, jambalaya cook-off, music, watermelon-eating contest, face painting, water balloon toss, free food and other activities.
MONDAY
51st ANNUAL KENILWORTH INDEPENDENCE DAY PARADE: 6:30 p.m., through the Kenilworth neighborhood, beginning and ending at Kenilworth Science & Technology School, 7600 Boone Drive. Presented by the Kenilworth Civic Association, this year's theme is "O Sweet Freedom." Grand marshal will be LSU Lady Tiger and national championship winner Izzy Besselman. http://www.kenilworthneighborhood.com/.
TUESDAY
FREEDOM MILE: 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., in front of Old State Capitol, 100 North Blvd. The BASF-sponsored events offer a series of point-to-point, 1-mile races, beginning with a masters and grandmasters heat, then every 20 minutes for a different group of runners. Limo bus will bring runners to the starting line. Ice cold watermelon, water, Powerade and Mockler beverages provided at the finish, along with the singing of the national anthem. Proceeds benefit the Baton Rouge Food Bank. clubsouthrunners.com.
FOURTH FEST: 4 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., Old Ferry Landing, 198-100 S. River Road, Port Allen. The Rockin' Mozarts School of Music Youth Bands are set to take the stage from 5 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., followed by Foret Tradition from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Magic show, waterslides, spacewalks, face painting, beverage and food vendors, dancing and prime view of Fireworks on the Mississippi. Free admission. Sponsored by West Baton Rouge Parks Recreation and the city of Port Allen. westbatonrouge.net.
JULY 4TH HOMETOWN CELEBRATION: 5 p.m. to 9 p.m., Plaquemine Community Center and Pavilion, 57845 Foundry St., Plaquemine. A rain-or-shine family event with kids rides, dancing, food, crafts and a boat parade at 5:30 p.m. Fireworks shows at 9 p.m. with patriotic music by Plaquemine Council 970 Corp. (225) 687-3116.
INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS SHOW: 5 p.m., Ponchatoula Area Recreation District 1, 19030 Ponchatoula Park Drive. Entertainment by Boogieland Music, concessions by Ponchatoula High School Band Boosters, yard games and ice cream truck. Fireworks begin at dusk. No pets, smoking or barbecue pits allowed.
4TH OF JULY EXTRAVAGANZA: 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., Shaw Center for the Arts, 5th floor, 100 Lafayette St. Presented by Tsunami and the LSU Museum of Art, the evening includes dinner, music and fireworks. Limited tickets available for $75, general admission (includes buffet, access to the terrace and premium viewing for the fireworks display, access to the outside bar); and $25 (access to terrace and outside bar only) at eventbrite.com. VIP tickets, $150 (indoor table for the evening, four-course meal, buffet, terrace, premium viewing for the fireworks display and outside bar) available by calling (225) 346-5100.
4TH OF JULY CONCERT: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m., East Baton Rouge Parish Main Library Plaza, 7711 Goodwood Blvd. The Baton Rouge Concert Band will perform marches such as “National Emblem” and “The Stars and Stripes Forever” as well as patriotic tunes including “America, The Beautiful,” “God Bless the USA,” a medley of other traditional Americana music and some surprise fun pieces. Wearing red, white and blue encouraged. (225) 231-3750 or ebrpl.com.
FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA: 7 p.m. to midnight, L'Auberge Casino & Hotel Baton Rouge, 777 Lauberge Ave. Fireworks start at 9 p.m. Rooftop pool viewing party, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., $20 cover, featuring Geaux DJ, must be 21; The Lawn viewing party, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., free, food trucks and refreshments available; and Edge Party, 8 p.m. to midnight, free, featuring Capital City Soul. Must be 21 to enter. lbatonrouge.com.
FIREWORKS ON THE MISSISSIPPI: 9 a.m., viewable from both Baton Rouge and Port Allen sides of the river. Also will be telecast live on WBRZ+, WBRZ.com and WBRZ News 2’s Facebook page.
LAFAYETTE AREA
FRIDAY
SECOND ANNUAL INDEPENDENCE CELEBRATION: 6 p.m. to 8:45 p.m., 110 Benoit Patin Road, Scott. Music, kids' activities, door prizes, music, free food and beverages, fireworks.
FRIDAY-TUESDAY
ERATH INDEPENDENCE DAY CAJUN CARNIVAL: downtown Erath. Fun run at 7:30 a.m., water fights between area fire departments at 9 a.m., parade at 5 p.m. and fireworks at 9 p.m., all Tuesday; street fair, fais do do and live music. erath4.com.
MONDAY
SUGAR MILL POND INDEPENDENCE DAY CELEBRATION: 6 p.m., Sugar Mill Pond Development, 220 Prescott Blvd., Youngsville. Pop-up vendors, live music, kids' activities, food, beverages cash bar and massive firework display.
TUESDAY
RED, RICE & BLUE: 10 a.m. to 9:30 p.m., Acadia Rice Arena, 159 Cherokee Drive, Crowley. Barbecue cook-off, live music, cornhole and more. Fireworks show starts at 9 p.m.
4TH OF JULY PARADE: 1:30 p.m. to 5 p.m., Bouligny Plaza, 128 W. Main St., New Iberia. Honor Guard ceremony along with patriotic music follows the parade.
4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION: 3 p.m. to 11:30 p.m., Lake End Parkway, 2300 La. 70, Morgan City. The day will start with a Red, White and Blue Boat Parade. Fireworks blast off at 9 p.m.
RED, WHITE AND BOOM: 4 p.m., grounds open; 5 p.m., band starts, Yambilee Ag Arena, Opelousas. Three Thirty Seven band will perform into the evening. Also food vendors, kids' activities and fireworks.
BROUSSARD INDEPENDENCE DAY FESTIVAL: 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Sports Complex at Saint Julien Park, 701 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard. Kids' activities, DJ and live music by Louisiana Red. The fireworks show will begin at 9 p.m.