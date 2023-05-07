The Advocate's features staff tracked down 17 valedictorians from Louisiana high schools from the class of 2003 to see how their lives have gone since they graduated high school 20 years ago. Through the first week in June, we will publish individual profiles of the 2003 valedictorians, now approaching the age of 40.
Hien Tran was the 2003 valedictorian of Belaire High School. He works as an environmental engineer with the Department of Environmental Quality. His wife is Kieu Minh Nguyen and they have two daughters, Gianna AiVy and Ellie AiNhi. They live in Baton Rouge.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
While in high school, I strived to be the best I could be as a student. I didn’t think about valedictorian until my senior year; it just came after all the hard work and studying. My parents taught me to prepare a year ahead in the summer so you can get a head start for the next year, especially in math. I always ask questions when I don’t understand something. I mostly do homework early and as a group as much as possible so that you can ask for help or pick up a few pointers from the smarter kid. Most importantly, always choose the right group to hang out with; most likely you will end up like them.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
At the time, my greatest accomplishment was being valedictorian as an English-as-a-second-language immigrant from Vietnam. I came to America when I was 10 years old. My dad fought in the Vietnam War on the American support side so we could get a chance to start fresh in a free country.
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
I graduated in chemical engineering from LSU, specializing in environmental engineering and minoring in chemistry.
Did you get the degree(s) you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
I started out as a biochemistry major and changed to chemical engineering after sophomore year. It’s OK to change majors if you feel that it’s not what you would enjoy doing because it’s where you will spend most of your time.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed to today?
I actually started a job with Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality as an environmental chemical specialist (environmental engineer), and I'm still with the state today.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
It’s so different from what I imagined 20 years ago. I expected to be in the medical field, but here I am working as an environmental engineer and loving what I do.
Describe your family?
Married with two daughters.
What are your future career goals?
My career goal is to be the manager at DEQ.