If following the same career for a lifetime is a mid-20th century concept, Harry Bradley III is a very 21st-century guy. But moving from medicine to the military is working out for the valedictorian of Capitol High School’s Class of 2003.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
I made a conscious attempt. When I first got there, I made sure I stayed on top of my grades. I made sure I stayed in contact with my teachers, all the while being a student-athlete. (Bradley earned a football scholarship to the University of Louisiana Monroe and also competed in wrestling, basketball and track.) But I didn’t want to be mediocre. … Me being a competitor, I wanted to be No. 1.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
It was an honor. My cousin had graduated in 1999 and was valedictorian at the same school. We were also in competition. It was like me keeping up tradition in the family.
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
Bachelor’s degree in kinesiology and exercise science at ULM
Master’s degree in exercise science with concentration in cardiac rehabilitation at ULM
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed to today?
After an internship at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, they offered me a job in their wellness center, and I quickly became their fitness manager over their medical program. I wanted to move back home to Baton Rouge, so I got a position as exercise specialist with Louisiana Cardiology Associates.
I wanted to do something a little different, so I joined the military (in 2015). I’m currently in the Louisiana National Guard. I am a captain and my MOS (military occupational specialty) is military intelligence officer. I still work for the Louisiana National Guard but not as the intelligence officer. I work in the human resources department.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
No. I never thought I would be in the military. No regrets on that part.
Describe your family.
I married to Kenesha Bradley 12 years ago. We have three kids: Sydney, 6, and twins Harry IV and Harrison, 4.
What are your future career goals?
I want to make colonel. The path that I’m on now should be good to do that as long as I get all the educational requirements done in the military that I have to do. As far as the civilian educational side, I already have what I need to continue to move forward.
Short-term goals: Next would be major and go on to be operations officer for the battalion or executive officer for the battalion, and after that, hopefully, become battalion commander and see where I go from there.
