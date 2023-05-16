The old recruiting pitch was to join the Navy and see the world. For Jason Braud, the valedictorian of Dutchtown High School’s Class of 2003, attending the U.S. Naval Academy and joining the Marine Corps accomplished the same thing. Braud was on a ship off the Pacific coast of Costa Rica when The Advocate caught up to him in September.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
There might’ve been a little perfectionist in me. I don’t remember spending a lot of time outside of school on schoolwork. My approach was to pay attention in class since you’re stuck there anyway — and to get homework and studying done between classes.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
It was a nice send-off to the real world where the Naval Academy quickly cut me down to size.
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
Bachelor's degree in ocean engineering from United States Naval Academy in 2007; master's degree in civil engineering from LSU in 2009; master's degree in supply chain management from Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 2016
Did you get the degree you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
I planned to get an engineering degree from the start and chose ocean engineering at the Naval Academy: building things in the water, coastal protection and restoration.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed to today?
My first job out of college was as a logistics officer in the Marine Corps. I started at a combat engineer battalion in California. Deployed to Afghanistan. Moved to an unmanned aerial vehicle squadron in California. Deployed to Afghanistan again. I left active duty for the reserves in 2015 and went back to school in Boston.
Upon graduation, I started working for ABB as a supply chain analyst in Orlando and moved on to Zurich and Shanghai in the same role over the next two years. In 2018, the Marine Corps asked me to work full-time as a reservist in Norway as part of their Coordination element. I spent almost a year in the Arctic Circle before they offered me a liaison officer position at the U.S. Embassy in Tbilisi, Georgia. I was in the Republic of Georgia for a year before moving one more time to lead the Marine Coordination Element at Naval Air Station Sigonella in Sicily.
Over the past year, I’ve spent time with the Marine Corps in Germany and Hawaii as a part-time reservist, worked as the logistics coordinator for International Medical Corps in Poland aiding Ukraine, and am currently working aboard the Earthrace conservation vessel off the coast of Costa Rica.
Describe your family.
Not married, no kids.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
I never imagined being where I am now 20 years ago. But, it’s been great so far. Most of the opportunities I’ve had came from being recognized as someone who likes to solve problems and being open to moving frequently, over 20 times since graduation in 2003.
What are your future career goals?
Continue serving on and off in the Marine Corps reserves for the next decade if they decide to promote me and let me tag along. Fill in the gaps with some extended vacations, independent consulting and work with some more international NGOs. I have a small business on the side (real estate investment and management company) that I started with a partner five years ago which we plan to steadily grow.