Erika Pecoraro Baumgartner was the 2003 valedictorian of Independence High School, a public high school in northern Tangipahoa Parish. She is a teacher at Chesbrough Elementary School, also in northern Tangipahoa. She is married to Brian Baumgartner and they have a daughter, Kayleigh. The family lives in Independence.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
Yes, being valedictorian was something I pursued and knew I wanted to strive for even before high school. In order to achieve this goal, I studied often, took notes, paid attention in class and completed assignments because I had the desire to succeed.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
I felt being valedictorian was a huge accomplishment especially with the amount of competition and number of other students in my graduating class.
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
I went to college and graduated with a degree in elementary education.
Did you get the degree(s) you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
This was my original major I started out with. I knew from a young age that I wanted to go to school to be a teacher.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?
My first job was as a teacher, and I am still teaching today. I knew that I wanted to stay in the classroom where I felt I was meant to be.
From a young age, I have always wanted to be a writer. I wrote a book, "Miscarriage Matters: A Journal Through the Journey," published by Christian Faith Publishing several years ago. It was about my experience and emotions dealing with miscarriage along with scriptures and journal pages for others' own personal reflection.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
Despite how long ago I started out and all of the changes in education, I’m still where I expected to be.
What are your future career goals?
My future career goals are to keep teaching the students to the best of my ability and to continue to try make a positive difference in my students’ lives.
Describe your family.
I have been married for 13 years to my wonderful husband and have an amazing 6-year-old daughter. I am also blessed to have both of my parents, who have been a huge push for education and support through it all.