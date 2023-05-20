Magen Raine Gladden was the 2003 valedictorian of Lee High School, now Liberty High School, which was founded in the 1950s. It is a public magnet high school in the East Baton Rouge Parish school system.
Gladden is now an associate, brand experience manager at Cunningham, an architecture, interior design, urban design and landscape architecture firm.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
My parents used to say that school was my job. It was expected that I keep high marks, and I studied accordingly. I reviewed materials daily, made flashcards, asked for help, and did just about anything it took to understand it enough to meet the requirements of the course. Rising to be among the top students in my class was a natural byproduct of that focus.
Becoming valedictorian was not something I initially aimed for, but once I knew I was in the running, I definitely gave a little extra to make it happen.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
Being valedictorian was an accomplishment, but at the time, I was already focused on the next thing to accomplish — college. Back then, it was hard to enjoy my accomplishments because life was coming at me so fast. Since then I’ve learned to step back and soak in those moments a little more.
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
I achieved a Bachelor of Fine Arts in graphic design from LSU.
Did you get the degrees you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
Not even close! My high school gym teacher used to jokingly call me “Dr. Gladden.” Doctor or lawyer were the “top” careers in those days. I entered LSU as a pre-med student and quickly realized that my major was based on the expectation that I achieve great things, not what I wanted to do every day.
In my first pre-med biology class, I remember laughing at the idea of being a doctor because I had zero desire to touch strangers. I dropped the class and began exploring other majors. I found graphic design while thumbing through the college catalog and reading descriptions of different degrees that LSU offered — this was a time before we Googled everything.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?
After graduation, my first job was as a graphic designer for an architecture firm in New Orleans. I graduated at the height of the Great Recession, so I counted myself lucky to have a job lined up. The job was not a good fit, but the happenstance of that first job put me on a path that has shaped my career in wonderful and unexpected ways!
Graphic design and my understanding of brand strategy opened doors. I have worked on projects ranging from websites and high-end pitch decks to books and enormous art installations.
Eventually, I found that my sweet spot was the ability to translate ideas into every facet of a brand. I pivoted to experience design with a focus on equity and justice — this has allowed me to work with staff and communities to create better business practices.
Today, I help brands live their mission and values. Some days I craft strategic communications or write social media content, but most often, I’m designing new ways to integrate the needs of the business with the needs of its workforce.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
Our world has changed dramatically in the last 20 years. I do not recall having specific hopes for my career back then. I took life one adventure at a time. With each opportunity I learned what I could, gave it my all, and when the opportunities for growth ended in one place, I looked for my next adventure.
I could not have predicted where I would be today — happily shaping architecture and design brands to be more equitable and just while working fully remote. I get to create new ways to positively impact the company I work for as well as the industry at large.
What I have learned is that if an opportunity does not bring joy or is out of alignment with my values and ethics, I will not be very good at it. When I’m empowered to play and pursue the surprising parts of my work that I am passionate about, I can create innovative work rooted in human-centered design.
What are your future career goals?
A happy life. After working very hard the last 20 years, I have reached a point in my career where I have stepped back a little to enjoy a healthier work/life flow. In today’s world, the ability to make a good living while doing something you care about — and still have a good life — that is success.
