Valedictorian and former store cashier finds passion as hospital pharmacy manager

The Advocate's features staff tracked down 17 valedictorians from Louisiana high schools from the class of 2003 to see how their lives have gone since they graduated high school 20 years ago. Through the first week in June, we will publish individual profiles of the 2003 valedictorians, now approaching the age of 40.
Amy Nicole Jarreau Ranson was Port Allen High School's 2003 valedictorian. Ranson is a pharmacy operations manager. She, her husband and their two children live in Lafayette.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
Initially, being valedictorian was not something that I thought about. Academic accolades came easily to me. I was able to excel without having to put forth a great deal of effort.
Sometime around my junior year, I became aware of my standing in the class. It wasn't really a primary goal of mine, but my parents pushed me to pursue it. I didn't use any special study habits because I honestly did not learn how to properly study until college.
How big of an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
While it was certainly an honor to be named valedictorian, I didn't feel like it was a life-defining moment for me. I was focused on the bigger picture and my more long-term goals.
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
I earned two advanced degrees: a Doctor of Pharmacy obtained in 2009 and a Master of Business Administration earned in 2021. I am a proponent of lifelong learning. I plan to continue educational pursuits, whether it be formal or informal.
Did you get the degree you planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
I actually did get the degree I set out to obtain. I became interested in pharmacy practice sometime around my freshman year. I was intrigued by the profession's progressing role in health care. The degree was heavy in biology and chemistry, which were two of my favorite subjects. I progressed through the program as expected and earned my degree in 2009.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?
My first job was a cashier at Winn-Dixie. This job forced me out of my comfort zone and helped me acquire conversational and customer service skills. I will always be grateful for that experience.
Over the years, I held various odd jobs to help support myself while in college. I first entered my current field in 2009 as a retail staff pharmacist. I eventually worked my way up to a retail pharmacy manager in 2012. After being in this role for a few months, I decided that the culture within this setting was not for me.
In 2013, I switched into a hospital staff pharmacist role. I found my niche here. After five years of staffing, I was promoted to pharmacy operations manager, which is my current position.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago today?
My expectation 20 years ago was to have a rewarding career in a field I am passionate about. I feel like I have found that. My position allows me to oversee the daily operations of the pharmacy at my site, while also having an impact on regional decisions. I love that I can work to improve the quality and safety of patient care for people in my community.
What are your future career goals?
I would like to continue working with my current system and possibly expand my role in regional involvement. Specifically, I'd love to become more involved in process improvement and quality measures. These areas are so impactful to our healthcare outcomes and I love being involved with them.
Tell us about your family.
I met my husband in college in 2008. He was attending a neighboring university for mechanical engineering. In 2012, we were married and moved to Lafayette. We found Lafayette charming and loved its close proximity to family. We decided to stay here and start our own family. We have two beautiful children that keep us very busy. Every day is an adventure!
Interested in learning more about Louisiana's 2003 valedictorians? Take a look at our introduction story here.