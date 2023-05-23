Brandon Cahanin was the 2003 valedictorian of Rayne High School, part of Acadia Parish schools in Rayne. The school houses ninth through 12th grades and operates under the motto, "A School of Excellence, Transforming Learners into Leaders." Cahanin, who lives in Porter, Texas, is a senior accountant in the reporting division of Harris County, Texas. He and his wife, Evie, are parents to a 3-year-old daughter, Amelia, and are expecting their second daughter in July.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
Yes, I pursued being valedictorian at Rayne High School. I was heavily inspired to do so by my oldest sister, Rachel. She graduated as valedictorian with a 4.0 grade-point average from Rayne High School in 1995. Witnessing firsthand this prestigious honor being bestowed upon my sister made quite the impression on me at 10 years old, and I wanted to follow in her footsteps. By having this long-term goal, I sought to excel in my studies in elementary and middle school. As a result, I ensured that the groundwork would be done and that a solid foundation would be laid.
In terms of grades, I set lofty expectations for myself; I wanted perfect scores. I was blessed with a photographic memory, and I realized very quickly that my learning style is visual. To strengthen my memory, I employed various mnemonic devices whether taught or created.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
As I mentioned, being valedictorian is a prestigious honor. Paving the way before Rachel, my mother, Eurella, was valedictorian of Rayne High School in 1969. Honestly, I felt that their accomplishments of being valedictorians were more prestigious than my own. They were trailblazers and created a path to follow. I was simply following this precedent.
In the moment, I did not feel that being valedictorian in 2003 was a big accomplishment. I was determined to be valedictorian at a young age, and I put in the hard work to make it happen.
Did you get one or more college degrees?
I majored in accounting at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette. I earned the degrees of Bachelor of Science in business administration in 2007 and Master of Business Administration in 2009. I am a CPA licensed in both Louisiana and Texas.
Did you get the degrees you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
I got the degrees that I planned to study, and I did not change majors or colleges. I strongly believed that Rayne High School adequately prepared me to excel in whatever endeavor that I chose to pursue. Some of my fellow classmates thought that I should pursue a career that was more lucrative or prestigious like a doctor or a lawyer. Ultimately, being an accountant best fits my skills and personality, and it makes me happy.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?
My first job in my professional field was as a staff auditor at a CPA firm in Lafayette. My career has progressed into governmental accounting. With this progression, I took a job at LSU to be a grants analyst. Then, I migrated to municipal finance in Texas. Now, I have landed a senior accountant job in the reporting division of Harris County.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
My career is not where I expected, but it is finally what I had hoped. For starters, I never imagined leaving the great state of Louisiana, much less the Lafayette area. I have made three major moves: first to Baton Rouge, then to west Texas, and now in the Houston area. After 16 years in my profession, I can honestly say that I have found my niche. I love financial reporting.
Tell us about your family.
I was born and raised in Mire as the youngest of three children. My mother and father were both educators. My sisters, Rachel and Crystal, are both registered nurses. They have had a huge impact on my life, and I still seek life advice from them. I met my beautiful wife, Evie, while I was in west Texas in 2015, and we married in 2017. We have an adorable 3-year-old daughter named Amelia. In July, we will be welcoming our second daughter.
What are your future career goals?
I truly believe that working for Harris County is an incredible honor. To come from an unincorporated area with only one four-way stop to preparing the financial reports for the third most populous county in the nation is humbling. Harris County is an extremely large entity, in which I can continue to grow professionally. I do not foresee leaving.
Interested in learning more about Louisiana's 2003 valedictorians? Take a look at our introduction story here.