The Advocate's features staff tracked down 17 valedictorians from Louisiana high schools from the class of 2003 to see how their lives have gone since they graduated high school 20 years ago. Through the first week in June, we will publish individual profiles of the 2003 valedictorians, now approaching the age of 40.
Meggan Peltier Marcotte was the 2003 valedictorian of Rayne High School, part of Acadia Parish Schools in Rayne. The school houses ninth through 12th grades and operates under the motto, "A School of Excellence, Transforming Learners into Leaders." Marcotte, who also lives in Rayne, is a school counselor. She is married and has three children.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
I am pretty sure being valedictorian was something I pursued. The first "B" I ever made on a report card was in eighth grade. I am very fortunate to be a visual learner, so I was able to read over the notes a few times and could easily remember the important terms in chapters. When tests were announced, I would start reading over my notes once or twice a night and could score well on the test.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
At the time, I felt very proud of graduating as the valedictorian. My mother was valedictorian of her class, and my grandmother was salutatorian of her class. We are all alumni of the same high school.
Did you get one or more college degrees? Did you get the degree(s) you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
I always knew I wanted to be a teacher and then a school counselor. In eighth grade, I was named our district's student of the year. I still have the clipping from the news article that states, "She is looking at a career in education as an upper elementary teacher and possibly as a guidance counselor."
Once I left high school, I attended McNeese State University and majored in English education. I never changed majors. When I was struggling one time with deciding whether or not I wanted to pursue a degree in education, a friend of mine told me she met someone who knew me at a conference.
She said her name was Katharine Drexel. I stopped and asked her who knew me, and she repeated Katharine Drexel. I smiled and knew that God was confirming my choice of a career in education. I would frequent afternoon Masses at the Catholic church near campus, and I always sat in the same pew, the one right by the stained glass window of St. Katharine Drexel, the saint who spent a portion of her life in education.
I graduated in 2007 with a bachelor of arts degree in English education. I taught for a year, and then I enrolled at McNeese in 2008 in the master of education program to study school counseling. While enrolled in my M.Ed. coursework, I got married, had two children, and worked a full-time job while commuting one to two days a week for evening classes. I graduated with my M.Ed. in school counseling in 2012.
Several years later, I felt a calling to get my educational doctorate (Ed.D.). I wasn't sure I was ready to spend time or money on furthering my education. While on a walk one day, I was praying and came upon a stop sign. I knew that God was going to have to create a clear pathway for me to pursue this next degree.
As I was looking both ways before crossing the street, a neighborhood kid was riding his bike and was approaching from the opposite direction. He stopped and asked me if I was a doctor. I was stunned, and I told him no. He shrugged and said, "Well, you sure look like one."
And he rode away.
I am now a student working toward my educational doctorate in curriculum and instruction program at the University of Louisiana at Monroe. I applied, was accepted, and began coursework in August of 2020. I am currently working on my final capstone project and hope to graduate in December of 2023.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?
My first job was a middle school and high school English teacher, which I started in August 2007. After some time, I got a job as a school counselor, and I am currently at my third school as a school counselor.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
I believe that 20 years ago, I was hoping to be where I am right now. I really didn't think that I would be pursuing an Ed.D.
Tell us about your family.
I am married to my husband and we have three children. I also have an extremely supportive extended family.
What are your future career goals?
I am waiting on God to lead me where He needs me to be next in my career.