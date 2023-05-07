The Advocate's features staff tracked down 17 valedictorians from Louisiana high schools from the class of 2003 to see how their lives have gone since they graduated high school 20 years ago. Through the first week in June, we will publish individual profiles of the 2003 valedictorians, now approaching the age of 40.
Leigh Jefferson Griffin was the 2003 valedictorian of Southern University Lab School, a K-12 laboratory school affiliated with Southern University, established in 1922. Griffin is now the executive director of early childhood for the East Baton Rouge Parish School System. In this role, she ensures that all children from birth to age 4 are receiving high-quality early childhood care.
Griffin holds a bachelor's degree in elementary education from Southern University, a master's degree in educational leadership and administration from Southern and a Ph.D. in educational leadership and research from LSU.
She is married to Geoffrey Griffin, a teacher in Baton Rouge, where they live. They have two children, Cameron and Carsyn.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
When I got to high school, I was in the choir and performed at graduation. I remember being at a graduation and seeing the valedictorians on the stage. I had no concept of what a valedictorian was. Someone told me what it was, and I thought, "I want to do that."
When I got to 10th grade, I started praying, "Lord, help me with my grades. Help me to be valedictorian." As time went on, I really started to believe that I could do it. In 12th grade, they started printing report cards with our class ranking. I always knew that I had good grades, but that's when I saw the No. 1 ranking. I was taking calculus and physics, and I used to sleep with the book under my pillow at night.
There was no family history of (valedictorians) — it was just something that I wanted to do.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
It was my first instance of really praying for something and then getting it. There were a lot of smart kids in my class, so it was something that I might not have gotten. I had to really study hard. When I was on that stage, I cried so hard trying to say my speech.
I received a scholarship through the College of Education to go for a full ride at Southern University. I also got the TOPS scholarship, a scholarship through the Iberville Parish Ministers Conference and one through a sorority, Delta Sigma Theta.
When you were in high school, what did you want to be versus when you got to college?
I wanted to be a teacher. My great-grandmother was a teacher, and I always wanted to be one. No one could change my mind — no matter what salary they put in front of me.
What was your first job out of college?
I was hired to be a second grade teacher at Zachary Elementary School. I was a teacher there for six years and then went on to be an instructional coach for kindergarten through sixth grade for one year.
How has your career progressed since you graduated? Did you expect to be where you are now?
No, I didn't expect it. With the position that I have, you don't have a lot of people who are where I am, about 15, 16 years in, doing it. We typically have people in this position who have around 25 years of experience. When I started 20 years ago as a teacher, that's what I thought I was going to do forever.
What are your future career goals?
My passions are education and housing. My future goals include expanding high-quality early childhood education seats throughout the community and finding ways to address the housing disparities in the community. Education and housing go hand in hand, and I want to make sure both are available for all in our community.