When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
Being valedictorian was a goal I always had. I would try to take good notes in class and come prepared. I’m a visual learner, so highlighting important information and making study cards/tables really helped me. When studying, I would make sure I had a quiet environment with minimal distractions.
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
I received my bachelor of science degree in nursing at Southeastern Louisiana University. After working a few years, I returned to SLU for my master of science in nursing.
Did you get the degrees you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
I always planned on becoming a nurse and someday becoming a nurse practitioner.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?
While attending nursing school I worked at North Oaks Medical Center Emergency Department as a nurse tech and continued in the emergency department as a registered nurse. I later became a family nurse practitioner with North Oaks Health System. I now work for Upward Health and still work at North Oaks part-time.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
My career is exactly what I always wanted it to be.
What are your future career goals?
I have considered returning (to school) to get certified as a psychiatric nurse practitioner or possibly receive my doctor of nursing practice degree.
Describe your family.
I am married to my amazing husband, Jay, and we have four beautiful daughters: Annelise, Abigail, Avery and Amelia. We love to travel and spend time together!
