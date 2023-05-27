mcintyre, april.JPG

The Advocate's features staff tracked down 17 valedictorians from Louisiana high schools from the class of 2003 to see how their lives have gone since they graduated high school 20 years ago. Through the first week in June, we will publish individual profiles of the 2003 valedictorians, now approaching the age of 40.

April Kluka McIntyre was the 2003 valedictorian of Springfield High School, a public school in eastern Livingston Parish. She is a family nurse practitioner at Upward Health and works part-time at North Oaks Medical Center. She is married to Jay McIntyre and they have four daughters: Annelise, Abigail, Avery and Amelia. They reside in Springfield.

When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?

Being valedictorian was a goal I always had. I would try to take good notes in class and come prepared. I’m a visual learner, so highlighting important information and making study cards/tables really helped me. When studying, I would make sure I had a quiet environment with minimal distractions.

Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.

I received my bachelor of science degree in nursing at Southeastern Louisiana University. After working a few years, I returned to SLU for my master of science in nursing. 

Did you get the degrees you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?

I always planned on becoming a nurse and someday becoming a nurse practitioner. 

What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?

While attending nursing school I worked at North Oaks Medical Center Emergency Department as a nurse tech and continued in the emergency department as a registered nurse. I later became a family nurse practitioner with North Oaks Health System. I now work for Upward Health and still work at North Oaks part-time.

Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?

My career is exactly what I always wanted it to be.

What are your future career goals?

I have considered returning (to school) to get certified as a psychiatric nurse practitioner or possibly receive my doctor of nursing practice degree.

Describe your family.

I am married to my amazing husband, Jay, and we have four beautiful daughters: Annelise, Abigail, Avery and Amelia. We love to travel and spend time together!

