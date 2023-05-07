The Advocate's features staff tracked down 17 valedictorians from Louisiana high schools from the class of 2003 to see how their lives have gone since they graduated high school 20 years ago. Through the first week in June, we will publish individual profiles of the 2003 valedictorians, now approaching the age of 40.
Holly Briggs Ende was the 2003 valedictorian of St. Joseph's Academy, an all-girls Catholic school established in 1868. Ende is now an anesthesiologist in Nashville, Tennessee, specializing in obstetric anesthesiology. She also serves as the program director of the Vanderbilt University Medical Center Obstetric Anesthesiology Fellowship and the associate director of the Vanderbilt Anesthesiology and Perioperative Informatics Research Group. She received her medical degree from Baylor College of Medicine.
She is married to Dave Ende, who is also an anesthesiologist in Nashville. They met in Boston while she was completing an anesthesiology residency and obstetric anesthesiology fellowship at Harvard Brigham and Women’s Hospital. They have two daughters — Harper, 3, and Brooklyn, 1.
When you were in high school, was being valedictorian something you pursued? If so, what study habits did you use to get the best grades possible?
I was certainly a perfectionist and wanted to do well in all of my classes, but I never considered the possibility of being valedictorian until probably my last semester of high school. Since St. Joseph’s doesn’t emphasize or publish class rankings, I had no idea where I stood in relation to my peers. I think the most important study habit for me is to avoid procrastination and study a little bit every day.
How big an accomplishment did you feel it was to be valedictorian?
It felt nice to be recognized for the effort I had put into my schoolwork over the preceding four years of high school. There were so many smart and talented women in my graduating class, so being valedictorian certainly felt like a big accomplishment.
Did you get one or more college degrees? If so, please describe.
Yes, I attended Baylor University and graduated summa cum laude with a bachelor of arts in university scholars, which is a self-designed curriculum within the Honors College.
Did you get the degree(s) you originally planned to study, or did you change majors and/or colleges?
I entered college as a pre-med student and never changed plans. After graduating from Baylor University, I attended Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. Following medical school, I moved to Boston to complete anesthesiology residency and obstetric anesthesiology fellowship at Harvard Brigham and Women’s Hospital.
What was your first job, and how has your career progressed up to today?
My first job after fellowship graduation was as an assistant professor of anesthesiology at Vanderbilt University Medical Center, where I’ve worked for the past six years. I wear a few hats at Vanderbilt, including program director of the obstetric anesthesiology fellowship and associate director of the Vanderbilt Anesthesiology and Perioperative Informatics Research Group. I am in the middle of completing a master’s degree in applied clinical informatics at Vanderbilt University.
Is your career where you expected or hoped it would be 20 years ago?
Yes and no — I wanted to go into medicine, and that is where I ended up. But I didn’t know much about anesthesiology 20 years ago, and obstetric anesthesiology was not on my radar. Clinical informatics was still in its infancy back then, so I certainly never expected to be an informaticist. Some steps along the way have been extremely thought out, while others have been the result of blind luck. But overall, I’ve been extremely lucky to end up in a job that is both engaging and fulfilling.
What are your future career goals?
On the clinical side, I would love to continue to take on leadership roles that will challenge me to step out of my comfort zone and develop new skill sets. In terms of my research, I hope to pioneer new and meaningful informatics-based solutions into the care of pregnant patients, with the ultimate goal of improving maternal outcomes and decreasing maternal mortality.